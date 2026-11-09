First national football museum: Derelict houses to be converted under deal with Bohemians

The houses at 19-21 Connaught Street, Phibsborough, were first added to the derelict sites register in 2009. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Two derelict Victorian houses in Phibsborough, acquired by Dublin City Council for social housing seven years ago, are set to be converted into Ireland’s first national football museum under a deal with Bohemian Football Club.

The adjoining houses at 19 and 21 Connaught Street were added to the council’s derelict sites register in 2009 after many years of vacancy. They were compulsorily acquired by the council in 2019 and planning permission for their refurbishment for was granted in 2023.

However, work never progressed. It emerged earlier this year the houses had deteriorated to the point they were “structurally unsound” and their reconstruction would cost €1.7 million. The council said the costs were “excessive” and meant “value for money” in using the buildings for social housing could not be achieved.

The redbrick houses back on to Dalymount Park stadium, home of Bohemians, which is to undergo a €63 million redevelopment project starting next year.

This presents “an opportunity to complement the planned redevelopment of Dalymount Park and establish Ireland’s first dedicated national football museum adjacent to the historic home of Irish football,” the council said.

Under a proposed agreement the club would complete restoration works on the houses over a three-year period. The facades of the houses would be retained, but internally the buildings would be reconstructed to provide a “flexible exhibition and event space overlooking the redeveloped Dalymount Park”.

The cost of the work is not yet known, but it would be “funded primarily through club resources, commercial revenues, patron contributions, and potential grant applications,” the council said.

The project would showcase “the history of Irish football, Dalymount Park, and Dublin 7,” and enhance the “economic and tourism potential of Phibsborough beyond match days,” the council said. It would also strengthen “local identity and pride of place through cultural and historical interpretation” and integrate “Phibsborough into existing north Dublin tourism attractions and visitor routes”.

The club is seeking either a “transfer or lease of the properties” the council said. Ownership of the buildings would initially be retained by the council and “any future proposal to dispose of the properties would be subject to a public Expression of Interest (EOI) process to ensure due diligence, transparency and fairness”.

When compulsory purchase orders for the houses came into force in mid-2019 they had been valued at approximately €350,000 each. However, the council said it paid “no compensation” for either property when it acquired them.

The houses were entered on the Derelict Sites Register in 2009 but after the then owner boarded up the windows and doors, the council agreed to remove them from the register in 2012.

In 2016, after complaints from the public and local councillors that the condition of the empty houses had deteriorated, the council again approached the owner asking he reinstate the front door and windows and remove vegetation from the building.

However, despite several site visits and letters to the owner over a two-year period, the work was not done, and in March 2018 the houses were re-entered on the register.

Buildings are now in a “very poor structural condition” the council said with widespread rot, water ingress, damp, and “partial collapses throughout both properties”. Big structural elements require replacement, including floors, roofs, ceilings, timber lintels, wall plates, internal timber stud walls, and the rear wall.

The council in recent months intended to offer the houses first to the Land Development Agency, and if they were not considered suitable by the agency, to the private market. However, the council will suspend this process pending the finalisation of an agreement with Bohemians.

The club is expected to remain at Dalymount Park until the end of May 2027 after which work on the new stadium will begin with the pitch expected to be ready in advance of the 2029 season.