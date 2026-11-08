Attack on place of ‘cultural and spiritual significance’: Vandals destroy Mayo chapel

The chapel of Our Lady’s Secondary School, Belmullet, Co Mayo, was vandalised on Friday.

The principal of a secondary school in Belmullet, Co Mayo, has issued an appeal after vandals “desecrated” its chapel and convent.

The principal of Our Lady’s Secondary School, Edmund Holmes, said windows, flooring and furniture were destroyed during the break-in.

“Religious artefacts, sacred images, stained-glass windows and furnishings have been damaged, and parts of the chapel left in a shocking state of destruction.

“This building is much more than bricks and mortar. It is an important part of the history and heritage of Belmullet and the wider Erris community, holding special memories for generations of students, families, staff and the religious sisters who dedicated so much of their lives to education in our community.

“To see such a cherished part of our school’s history treated with such disregard is deeply disappointing.”

Holmes said it wasn’t simply an act of vandalism against their school, but it was “an attack on a place of great historical, cultural and spiritual significance to our entire community.”

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He has called on members of the public who may have witnessed suspicious activity in or around the school, convent or chapel in recent weeks to contact the school authorities or gardaí.

“No piece of information is too small, and any assistance would be greatly appreciated.

“We know that the overwhelming majority of people in our community share our respect for these buildings and the important place they hold in our local heritage.

“We cannot allow such destruction to go unchallenged. These buildings and their history belong to our community, and we all have a responsibility to protect them for future generations.”

The coeducational school was founded in 1943 by the Sisters of Mercy. It is a Ceist (Catholic Education, an Irish Schools Trust) school. The vandalism was discovered on Friday.

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