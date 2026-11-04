UK-style cap on minor injury awards sought in bid to curb ‘disproportionate’ compensation

A limit on awards would lead to reductions in the cost of insurance, the Cabinet sub-committee on insurance reform was told. Photograph:

The Government is to seek legal advice on imposing financial caps on the amount claimed for minor injury cases in a move to clamp down on “disproportionately high” compensation awards.

At present the average award for minor injuries settled by the Injuries Resolution Board (IRB) is almost €10,000, compared with less than €6,000 in England and Wales, where maximum caps are in place.

But only four out of 10 Irish cases are settled by the IRB with the majority being litigated in the courts where the awards and legal costs are a multiple of that.

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke suggested putting a maximum financial cap on awards at a meeting of the Cabinet subcommittee on insurance reform in recent days.

Burke is to seek advice from Attorney General Rossa Fanning to see if a maximum amount of compensation could be specified for such cases, as has happened in England and Wales.

A limit on awards would lead to reductions in the cost of insurance, the subcommittee was told.

According to Burke, awards for minor injuries in some cases were set at “disproportionately higher levels” than in neighbouring jurisdictions.

“We have seen a similar a cap work effectively in England and Wales, where it was introduced in 2018 for compensation claims that covered issues like whiplash, and soft tissue damage lasting up to 24 months.

“In England and Wales, currently the highest amount an applicant can receive for minor injuries lasting 18-24 months is now £4,975 (€5,969).

“In Ireland, the average award for minor injuries from the IRB is €9,693. Less than 40 per cent of these awards are accepted, with applicants then proceeding to the courts where most insurance companies settle cases and invoke much higher overall costs.

“A proposed cap would tackle this, as it would apply to both the Injuries Resolution Board as well as any court awards. It could also support the freeing up of court capacity and make the system simpler and more efficient,” he said.

The Minister, a TD for Longford-Westmeath, is expected to announce his proposal to cap awards at the Fine Gael Ardfheis in Cork this weekend.

He pointed out that the work of the IRB had resulted in awards for driving-related cases being reduced by between 30 per cent and 35 per cent between 2020 and 2024.

“People are entitled to fair treatment when it comes to compensation based on the severity of their injury, but when it comes to minor injuries, which make up 67 per cent of the IRB’s workload, I believe we can introduce a more streamlined and proportionate system, while also cutting the costs involved and reducing premiums for ordinary people,” he said.