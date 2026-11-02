Ireland

Public sector unions threaten to hold 24-hour strike on November 12th

Unions say Government still has to make ‘credible offer’ on a new pay deal

Public sector workers on the picket line outside Dáil Éireann in Dublin during a 24-hour stoppage last month. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos
Public sector workers on the picket line outside Dáil Éireann in Dublin during a 24-hour stoppage last month. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos
Emmet Malone
Mon Nov 02 2026 - 12:251 MIN READ

Public sector unions are to stage a second one-day national stoppage on Thursday, November 12th, if no agreement is reached on a new pay deal, it has been confirmed.

Unions argue the Government has not yet made “a credible offer” on pay during talks.

After a meeting of the 19 unions affiliated to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions Public Services Committee, Fórsa general secretary Kevin Callinan also said the work-to-rule currently in place across the public and Civil Service will be stepped up and derogations that were previously agreed would be reviewed.

Ictu said public service unions will meet the Government-appointed steering group chaired by Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) chair Kevin Foley on Tuesday.

READ MORE

Simon Harris cannot have enjoyed reading Sunday’s newspapers

The Happy Lundys: ‘We represent everything hardliners fear about a shift from sectarianism’

‘We are unable to accommodate you’: UK retailer Flannels reluctant to apply Irish vouchers law

Race narrows between a ‘radical Democrat’ and ‘the most corrupt politician in Texas’

“Unions will also discuss intensifying the current work-to-rule action and further industrial action beyond 12th November, as arrangements for the rallies continue,” a statement said.

Aside from the impact on schools, healthcare and other public services, a strike on November 12th would disrupt preparations for meetings of European leaders due to take place on Thursday 12th and Friday 13th as part of Ireland’s EU presidency.

More to follow ...

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Emmet Malone

Emmet Malone

Emmet Malone is Work Correspondent at The Irish Times