Public sector unions threaten to hold 24-hour strike on November 12th

Public sector workers on the picket line outside Dáil Éireann in Dublin during a 24-hour stoppage last month. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Public sector unions are to stage a second one-day national stoppage on Thursday, November 12th, if no agreement is reached on a new pay deal, it has been confirmed.

Unions argue the Government has not yet made “a credible offer” on pay during talks.

After a meeting of the 19 unions affiliated to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions Public Services Committee, Fórsa general secretary Kevin Callinan also said the work-to-rule currently in place across the public and Civil Service will be stepped up and derogations that were previously agreed would be reviewed.

Ictu said public service unions will meet the Government-appointed steering group chaired by Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) chair Kevin Foley on Tuesday.

“Unions will also discuss intensifying the current work-to-rule action and further industrial action beyond 12th November, as arrangements for the rallies continue,” a statement said.

Aside from the impact on schools, healthcare and other public services, a strike on November 12th would disrupt preparations for meetings of European leaders due to take place on Thursday 12th and Friday 13th as part of Ireland’s EU presidency.

More to follow ...