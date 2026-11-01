Taoiseach Micheál Martin leads tributes to Irish Olympian Ciara Mageean

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has led the tributes to Irish Olympian Ciara Mageean who died on Sunday aged 34.

A statement on her social media confirmed she “lost her battle with cancer surrounded by her loved ones” at 6.30am on Sunday.

“A beloved daughter, sister, wife, friend and inspiration to so many, she will be deeply missed,” it said.

Martin wrote: “Deeply saddened at the untimely passing of Ciara Mageean. My heartfelt sympathies go to her husband Thomas, all her family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

In a statement on social media, Tánaiste Simon Harris praised Mageean’s “courage and honesty” in speaking about her cancer diagnosis.

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“Heartbreaking news this morning to hear of the passing of Ciara Mageean. She was a European champion, two-time Olympian, a proud Irish athlete and an extraordinary person,” Harris wrote.

“Ciara was an inspiration to us all on the track, but the courage and honesty with which she spoke about her cancer diagnosis touched so many people. She gave so many others strength and hope.”

Ireland’s Ciara Mageean celebrates her gold medal with Irish fans. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Minister for Sport Charlie McConalogue said Mageean was “a woman whose searing honesty both trackside after races and over the past couple of years in dealing with her illness secured her a place in the hearts of people all over the island”.

“Ciara exemplified all that is good about sport and community in Ireland,” he said. “Even as she won races around the globe she remained incredibly connected to her own people in Portaferry.

“Her joy in winning 1500 metres gold at the 2024 European Championships was shared by all who follow sport and her bravery in dealing with the cruel illness that followed was admired by everyone.

“She has been a role model for the next generation of Irish athletics and, as long as races are run on this island, her memory will not be forgotten.”

Alongside a clip of an interview with Mageean on The Late Late Show, host Patrick Kielty wrote: “Nothing made Ciara prouder than pulling on her Ireland vest.

“But as a proud Portaferry woman, she wasn’t just a champion on the track. She was a champion of others who showed us all how to live. A privilege to have had her on The Late Late Show.”

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Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald wrote in a statement: “Absolutely heartbreaking news about Ciara Mageean.

“A proud daughter of Portaferry, a European champion and an inspiration to so many across Ireland.”

McDonald also praised Mageean for her “courage, strength and grace” following her cancer diagnosis.

“Ciara brought us such joy and pride through her incredible achievements on the track, and showed extraordinary courage, strength and grace in the face of her illness. Taken far too soon, with so much more life to live.

“My deepest sympathies to Ciara’s husband Thomas, her family, friends and everyone who loved her.

“Ireland has lost a truly remarkable young woman. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.”

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Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill recalled Mageean’s “tremendous strength of character”.

“From representing Ireland at two Olympic Games to winning European Championship gold in Rome in 2024, Ciara demonstrated extraordinary talent, determination and dedication,” she said.

“However, beyond the medals, records and sporting accolades, Ciara will be remembered for her warmth, courage and tremendous strength of character.

“Throughout her illness, she showed a remarkable spirit and an incredible ability to find hope and joy in life, even in the most difficult circumstances. Her courage touched countless people and will leave a lasting legacy.”

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Photographer John Gillooley, who worked at Mageean’s wedding, posted a tribute on Instagram.

“I only got to know Ciara for such a short time but felt such a connection. I’m sure most of the photos shared today will be of her unbelievable sporting achievements and rightfully so,” he wrote.

“But I just knew her as a bride who was going to celebrate her wedding to the man she loved more than anyone, and to throw a big party for her best friends and family, and nothing was going to stop her.”