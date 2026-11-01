Irish Olympian and European champion Ciara Mageean has died aged 34

The death has taken place of Ciara Mageean at the age of 34 following her cancer diagnosis in May of last year.

The announcement was made on Sunday morning, just one week after Mageean celebrated her wedding to husband Thomas.

A statement on her social media confirmed she “lost her battle with cancer surrounded by her loved ones” at 6.30am on Sunday.

“A beloved daughter, sister, wife, friend and inspiration to so many, she will be deeply missed.”

The Down athlete, a former European 1,500 champion, was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in May 2025. Mageean was a two-time Olympian and Irish record holder over 800m, 1,500m and mile.

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Speaking last year, Mageean briefly outlined the extent of her illness and the reason for going public with her cancer diagnosis. She made clear her intention to pursue all available treatment.

“To everyone who’s been part of my journey so far, I have some difficult news to share: I’ve been diagnosed with cancer,” she said.

“It’s been a lot to take in, but I’ve already started treatment and I’m incredibly grateful to be surrounded by the love and support of my family and close friends.

“Right now, my focus is on healing and taking things one day at a time. I kindly ask that you respect my privacy and that of my loved ones as we move through this together. Your understanding means more than I can say.

“Thank you for the love and strength. I’m ready to face this with the same fight I’ve always brought to the track.”

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The announcement came just over two years after Mageean was crowned European champion in the 1,500m, winning the gold medal inside the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

With that Mageean became Ireland’s second individual European athletics champion after Sonia O’Sullivan.

It also completed her full set of European medals, the Down athlete previously winning 1,500m bronze in 2016, and silver in 2022, plus a European indoor bronze from 2019.