‘An amazing father and beautiful man’: Funeral of Dónal Lunny filled with music and poetry

The coffin of Irish traditional musician Donal Lunny is carried out of St Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, Co Kildare following his funeral. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Press Association

Though his beloved bouzouki and bodhrán sat front row at his funeral, Dónal Lunny didn’t even need instruments to make music.

“He would echo the call of the curlew perfectly so you couldn’t tell if it was him or the curlew,” said his daughter, Cora Venus Lunny.

It was of the precious memories she, her siblings and Lunny’s wife, Una O’Boyle, shared with mourners gathered on Saturday to say farewell to the renowned musician and composer.

He was an amazing father and a beautiful man, she said, recalling the simple pleasures of life with him and their blended family.

“Silly afternoons with our lovely brother Shane who should be here with us now,” she said, remembering the youngest of the four siblings, son of Lunny and the late Sinéad O’Connor, who died tragically four years ago aged just 17.

She thanked him for bringing music to the children of Palestine through his Gaza solidarity concerts.

“And for always being honest and caring and sharing your love with us and bringing joy to us in so many ways.”

Oisin Lunny, the firstborn of the four, recalled “a fantastically playful and wonderful dad” as well as a musician who “seemed to have a direct connection with the source of creativity”.

Dónal's son Oisin Lunny with Dónal's wife Una O'Boyle. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Press Association

“His music was not only exquisite but it explored emotional landscapes that many of us would not be able to navigate and many times he helped us find our identity and our soul.”

Music – original, borrowed or reworked with new artistry – was central to Lunny’s life and to his funeral Mass in St Conleth’s Church in Newbridge, Co Kildare where the Co Offaly native spent most of his childhood.

Among the pieces played, one voice stood out. Christy Moore, his fellow band member in the folk foursome, Planxty, sang John O’Dreams, softly delivering the lines: “Here comes the rover, his journey’s over.”

Una O’Boyle chose to contradict that sentiment. In words read on her behalf by Cora Venus Lunny, she recounted some of the last thoughts her husband shared with her.

“We are two surfboards on a magic river,” he told her, leaving her to puzzle what he meant.

She decided all who shared his journey – from family and fans to the technical crews who worked at his gigs – had been kept afloat by their involvement.

“Everyone here has been on a magic river with Dónal and the magic river will continue to flow,” she wrote.

The family had asked that formal floral tributes be eschewed in favour of wild flowers, autumn leaves and stones, and it was in a simple wicker casket adorned with an unruly burst of blooms that he was carried to the altar.

Along with his musical instruments, a book on mysticism was presented as mementos of his life, with a black and white sketched portrait replacing the traditional photograph.

President Catherine Connolly was represented by her aide-de-camp, Commandant Colin Campbell, and Newbridge parish priest, Fr Ruairí Ó Domhnaill, with long-time friend, Fr Paul Ward, presided.

Among the many musicians attending and playing was Andy Irvine, also a member of the game-changing Planxty that helped revive and rejuvenate Irish traditional and folk music for a new generation.

Given the small size of the church, the family had asked that people join the ceremony online and, so many did, the livestream temporarily crashed.

It was a given that many who could not attend in person would thank him in writing for his music but their condolence messages showed they had much else to be grateful for.

For the ten shillings pressed into a stranded fan’s hand for the taxi home after a gig.

For turning up and playing to buoy the spirits of striking workers and housing rights protesters.

For warm companionship on a long journey. For the gift of a plectrum shyly asked for and given with a smile. For inspiration.

Lunny’s friend, the poet Theo Dorgan, penned some lines for him: “You brought summer to our heart.

“Now we must let you go. Go with our gratitude, dear man, into the mystery.”

Dónal Lunny died on October 23rd at the age of 79 from cancer. He is survived by his wife, Úna; three children, Oisin, Cora Venus and Sola; his three grandchildren and eight brothers and sisters.