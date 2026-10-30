New body to examine options for island of Ireland’s ‘constitutional futures’ – Taoiseach

Taoiseach Micheál Martin intends to bring a memo to Cabinet before Christmas with the first steps for the new body. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

A new Government body is to be tasked with scoping out the models and challenges for different potential “constitutional futures” for the island, including a 32-county united Ireland, the Taoiseach has said.

It will involve, for the first time, the Government undertaking research and preparations for the possibility of unity, but also for other potential outcomes, including a continuation of the link between Northern Ireland and Britain.

Micheál Martin told The Irish Times that initial steps would be taken in the coming months.

The body, likely to be established under the authority of the Department of the Taoiseach, will be responsible for assembling expert research on three potential future scenarios.

These are: a unitary 32-county all-Ireland state; the continuation of the status quo; and a future united Ireland in which Northern Ireland would remain a devolved entity, maintaining its own separate assembly and government, civil service, public services and police.

[ ‘Lots of deep thought has to go into this’: Taoiseach steps up research on Irish unity ]

The Taoiseach had flagged the initiative in a speech in Dublin on Wednesday evening, but has fleshed out his proposals in an interview with The Irish Times.

The new body will be charged with examining the best possible arrangements for the three scenarios under a variety of headings – legal and constitutional implications, public services including education and health, the economy and potential costs of unity, security and defence, flags and symbols.

Following discussions within Fianna Fáil and the Government, he said he intended to bring a memo to Cabinet before Christmas with the first steps for the new body.

“What has concerned me about this push for a Border poll since Brexit is that it’s partisan, it’s a one-sided advocacy approach,” Martin said.

“It’s sort of putting forward the idea that this would be easy and that it’s inevitable and our time has come. And it’s almost that this would be a victory for nationalism, as opposed to an approach which genuinely seeks to hear all voices in terms of the constitutional future of the island of Ireland.”

The Taoiseach said that by keeping the option of maintaining the union with Britain as part of the project, he hoped unionists would engage on the basis that they could make the argument for the union.

“They need to have their voice heard. We need to invite that voice on the future of the island of Ireland,” Martin said.

Asked about reports that security forces were worried about possible attacks on major European summits taking place in Dublin next month, Martin said: “I think people need to button up a bit and tighten up.”

Asked if he was satisfied that the security forces had sufficient capabilities to handle such events, he said: “Yes, I am. I think the gardaí have done exceptionally well. Military and Defence Forces have been working very hard on this.”

European Union leaders and the leaders of non-EU European countries are to come to Dublin the week after next for summits.

Martin rejected the suggestion that Ireland was “winging it” on security.

“I can tell you that in terms of the security of events like this, we’re not winging it at all. I mean, there’s a huge investment put in, particularly on drone technology and so on.”

Last December, drones were detected near the flight path of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s plane when he visited Ireland. The Taoiseach said defences were now in place to respond to an incident such as that. Zelenskiy is expected to be among the leaders attending a Dublin summit in November.

Martin also reiterated his determination to complete his term as Taoiseach, which runs until the middle of November 2027. He said he would not be setting out any timetable for his departure in the new year.

“I will fulfil my mandate and certainly I’m looking forward to the next 12 months,” he said.