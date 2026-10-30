Cork syndicate wins €5.6m Lotto jackpot: ‘The group chat just erupted’

The winning ticket was bought at Eason in Mahon Point Shopping Centre in Cork

A Co Cork syndicate have been confirmed as the winners of a €5.6 million Lotto jackpot, the first since game changes were introduced last month.

The National Lottery quick-pick ticket was purchased during a shopping trip in Cork city earlier this month.

The syndicate won the €5,664,896 jackpot prize in the main Lotto draw on October 7th.

The Lotto rule change last month saw the number of balls reduced from 47 to 45, with numbers 46 and 47 being removed.

The syndicate purchased the winning ticket at Eason in Mahon Point Shopping Centre in Cork city. The winning numbers were 3, 17, 26, 29, 37 and 42 and the bonus was 38.

Recalling the moment they realised they had won, the head of the syndicate said: “We got the numbers up and started checking them one by one. As they kept matching, it slowly started to sink in that something unbelievable was happening.”

After confirming the win, the news was quickly shared with the rest of the syndicate members.

“I sent a message into the group chat and it just erupted – our phones wouldn’t stop buzzing from phone calls to messages. Everyone was in complete disbelief.”

In September, another Cork syndicate won €3.6 million in the Lotto jackpot. In May a Dublin player won a jackpot worth €8.7 million.

Friday night’s EuroMillions draw promises to make one Irish player a guaranteed millionaire. The draw will feature an “Ireland-only” raffle with a €1,005,000 prize for one player, which must be won.