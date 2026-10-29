Public sector pay talks edge closer but hopes of a breakthrough prove premature

Talks on a new national public sector pay deal edged closer to a conclusion on Thursday, but were set to continue for at least another day, those close to the process indicated.

There had been positive noises from both sides that an agreement might be close on Thursday evening, and that the Workplace Relations Commission facilitators would push for the two sides to stay on until a conclusion was reached.

By mid-evening, however, it was felt there were too many outstanding issues remaining to get it over the line.

Government representatives and union leaders have been talking on a daily basis for almost two weeks, and Fórsa leader Kevin Callinan had previously indicated the current round of engagements would end by the weekend, whether there was a deal or not.

Sources have suggested progress has been made on a number of fronts although neither side was prepared even on Thursday night to make a firm prediction on the remaining timeline.

Earlier, Tánaiste Simon Harris said on RTÉ radio he was hopeful the process could be concluded within “a couple of days”.

“The talks are now ongoing, but I do believe a resolution is possible here,” he said. “The Government passionately believes work should always pay. That includes people working in the public service, who are doing excellent jobs in so many vital public services.

“I want to see them get a decent wage. I want to see the pressures that they’re facing addressed, and I also want to see it done in a way that’s obviously sustainable and affordable.

“I’m hopeful that in the coming days we can see a conclusion and a new public sector pay agreement. I’d like to see it done in the next couple of days.”

The talks are said to have covered a wide range of areas, including pay and productivity. However, sources suggested both sides were sticking to the pre-talks pronouncements that nothing would be agreed until everything was agreed and that several strands were still being worked on.

The last deal delivered pay increases of at least 9.25 per cent over a 30-month period plus 1 per cent for “local bargaining”, a process intended to settle outstanding claims in different areas of the civil and public service that proved difficult to implement.

Some lower-paid workers received increases of up to 17 per cent. Similar flat-rate increases geared towards boosting their pay are again likely to feature this time.

The new deal is required to provide another 2 per cent for the purpose, which is likely to be paid towards then end of the time period covered by a new deal in order, to allow for the process of claims and their approval to be completed.

The unions have consistently said they want the talks to address what they see as pay shortfall compared to inflation. They have sought a mechanism to ensure their members are not disadvantaged by any spike in inflation over the next couple of years.

It is understood, meanwhile, that officials from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform are seeking cooperation with significant measures to boost workplace productivity.