Sir, – Gertrude Cotter (“Boys and young men must be taught to understand and respect women’s bodily autonomy”, Letters, October 28th) is quite correct: women must have an absolute right to decide who touches them. Sexual assault, however, is not confined to women and girls.

Large numbers of boys and men also suffer sexual violence. Lessons about consent and respect for bodily autonomy should be taught from an early age, to everyone and for everyone. – Yours, etc,

BERNIE LINNANE,

Dromahair,

Co Leitrim.

Sir, – I feel very sad when I read about the controversy regarding grandparents hugging their grandchildren. Is this political correctness gone mad?

I feel that hugging my grandchildren is the most natural thing in the world. They usually come to me for a hug before they go home. On one occasion, one of them started crying when they left and said to their parents: “I never gave Granny a hug.”

This video made me cringe and was totally unnecessary. I wonder now we should ask permission before we shake hands with someone.

There are many unpleasant things happening in the world, but let us not make the joyful interaction between grandparents and their grandchildren into something problematic. – Yours, etc,

MARIE BROPHY,

Castleknock,

Dublin 15.