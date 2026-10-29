Loyalists banned from marching through nationalist area of south Belfast

A mural on a gable wall on the lower Ormeau Road, south Belfast, in 1997, expressing nationalist anger following a parade by Orange men along the Garvaghy Road. Photograph: Sean Dempsey/PA

Northern Irelands’ Parades Commission has determined that an Apprentice Boys parade cannot march along the mainly nationalist lower Ormeau Road in south Belfast.

The Belfast Walker Club had applied to hold a parade from Ballynafeigh Orange Hall along the Ormeau Road and across the Ormeau Bridge to the lower Ormeau Road and on to Donegall Pass.

Loyal-order parades have not been permitted on the lower Ormeau Road since disorder in the area in the 1990s.

On Thursday, the Parades Commission published its determination.

It ruled that the parade on its outward route was prohibited from crossing Ormeau Bridge at its junction with Annadale Embankment, and from entering that section of Ormeau Road between the junction of Ormeau Bridge and Annadale Embankment and the junction of Ormeau Road and Havelock Bridge.

[ Noel Liggett: ‘Catholics seem to see the Orangeman as the bogeyman. They have this visceral hatred’Opens in new window ]

It also reaffirmed the importance of respectful behaviour in the vicinity of interface areas, namely that there shall be no singing, chanting or loud drumming and that marching should be dignified.

It called for no paramilitary-style clothing to be worn at any time during the parade and said any flags, bannerets and symbols relating to a proscribed organisation should not be displayed.

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has welcomed the decision not to allow a loyalist parade to march along the lower Ormeau Road in Belfast.

“Today’s decision is the correct one, and I am glad the Parades Commission has reached this conclusion,” she said in a statement.

“There was never any basis or justification for taking the community of the lower Ormeau Road back 27 years.

“Sinn Féin will continue to stand fully with the lower Ormeau Road community.

“There is no going back. Not now. Not ever.”