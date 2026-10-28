Ireland

First works to enable extension of Dart line to Kildare and Meath to start this weekend

O’Brien says work to lower existing track levels at bridges between Hansfield and M3 Parkway stations will allow for future electrification

Irish Rail said there would be bus transfers on Saturday and Sunday between Clonsilla and the M3 Parkway as a result of enabling works for the Dart+ West project. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
Irish Rail said there would be bus transfers on Saturday and Sunday between Clonsilla and the M3 Parkway as a result of enabling works for the Dart+ West project. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
Martin Wall
Wed Oct 28 2026 - 13:462 MIN READ

The first enabling works to facilitate plans to extend the existing Dart line to Kilcock, Co Kildare, and the M3 Parkway in Co Meath are to start this weekend.

The works will involve the lowering of tracks at two bridges near Hansfield to allow for future electrification.

The construction work will get under way following the final train service to M3 Parkway station on Friday evening. Normal services on the line will resume on Monday.

Irish Rail said there would be bus transfers on Saturday and Sunday between Clonsilla and the M3 Parkway.

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Details of the enabling works were set out by Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien on Wednesday at an event at Dunboyne station, which was also attended by Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers and Minister for Further and Higher Education James Lawless.

O’Brien said he would be bringing the business cases to Government shortly to allow the rail expansion projects, known as Dart+ West and Dart Southwest, to go to tender.

“Today marks a milestone as we move from planning to delivery of the Dart+ programme,” he said.

“Dart+ West is the first major infrastructure element to enter construction and it will provide additional rail capacity, a new depot and electrification works to support a much improved rail service on both the Dart+ West line and for the wider Dart+ programme as a whole.”

About 140 Irish Rail personnel would work over the forthcoming weekend to realign the track formation and adapt some of the bridges on the line to allow for overhead power lines to be installed at a later date, he said.

O’Brien said work had already begun on purchasing on a compulsory basis property needed for the Dart+ projects and engagement was under way with about 200 landowners.

“We have railway orders [essentially planning permission] for most of this. We still need to go back in for another application in relation to the [rail] depot. But what this means is effectively an extension of Dart [services] to M3 Parkway and Kilcock, which is really significant.”

Asked when passengers would see Dart services to M3 Parkway and Kilcock, O’Brien said: “You are looking at a buildout period of between six, eight and 10 years, depending on which sections. But they will be done in sections.”

He added: “The details [of the timelines] will be [set out] when I bring forward the memo to Cabinet in the coming weeks to get approval so we can actually move to full tender and procurement on those [projects].

“This is happening. There is no reversing on this now.”

What is the Dart+ programme?

A new Dart train on a test run at Adamstown station in 2025. Photograph: Irish Rail
A new Dart train on a test run at Adamstown station in 2025. Photograph: Irish Rail
The Dart+ programme aims to significantly extend the existing electrified rail lines running from Dublin city to Greystones to the south and Malahide and Howth to the north. Under the multibillion euro initiative Dart services will be extended to Drogheda on the northern line, Kilcock and M3 Parkway in the west and Hazelhatch and Celbridge to the southwest.
Irish Rail said on Wednesday Dart+ was “a transformative programme of projects that will double the passenger capacity for rail services in the Greater Dublin Area from 26,000 journeys per direction per hour to 52,000″.
“The Dart network will increase from 50km to 150km, transforming train travel across the Dublin commuter belt.”
Irish Rail said 285 carriages had been ordered from Alstom for the Dart+ fleet, with a framework agreement with the French manufacturer potentially covering up to 750.
The first trains are expected to enter service on the Drogheda line in the second quarter of next year.

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