Rural strategy to improve everyday lives of people by 2031

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there has been population growth in some parts of Co Kerry, including the towns of Killorglin, Milltown and Dingle (above). Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

A significant expansion of transport services such as Local Link and achieving high-speed digital connectively throughout the State provide central elements of the Government’s new five-year rural strategy.

Our Rural Future was launched in Dublin on Tuesday by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Minister for Rural Affairs Dara Calleary and Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke.

The Government has said the plan will improve the everyday lives of those living and working in rural Ireland by the time it is completed in 2031.

Launching the report, Martin said the last strategy had been effective particularly for broadband availability – with half a million homes connected as a result of the National Broadband Plan.

He said data showed that 67 per cent of jobs assisted by Enterprise Ireland had been created outside of Dublin and that 57 per cent of IDA investment was now being made in rural Ireland.

“There’s been significant population growth in many towns and villages across rural Ireland, and also the ongoing development of the agri-food industry has created a very sustainable core industry,” he said.

Martin said he disagreed with analysis that suggested rural Ireland was being depopulated, with most growth happening around Dublin.

“If you look at the population, many towns around Ireland have grown and some of the investments now happening through the Rural Regeneration Fund, for example, have been very impactful,” he said.

“We didn’t have working [digital] hubs 10 or 15 years ago. There are 420 hubs now. You know we do need a better analysis, really.”

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The strategy contains dozens of actions under five headings, with a significant focus on ensuring all communities have superior connectivity to support employment, enterprise and services.

It looks to completing the National Broadband Plan, as well as providing more Connected Hubs and high-quality co-working facilities in rural areas for remote and hybrid working.

The strategy also commits to “extensive improvements” to electricity and water systems, as well as housing.

Another key commitment is to expand Local Link services. Since 2022, 185 new or improved rural transport services have connected 240 towns and villages to the public transport network.

The plan commits to completing the targets set out in the existing Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan and “build on this progress”.

There will be a focus on the agri-food and tourism sectors, while the status of Irish as a community language in Gaeltacht areas is recognised with an undertaking to strengthen it.

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On the environment pillar, the strategy says the rural community will seek to achieve sustainability through investment in renewable energy infrastructure, the growth of the bioeconomy and the circular economy, as well as supports for people working in farming, fishing and forestry.

As to a recent research paper published by the GAA showing some rural clubs were struggling with declining playing populations, Martin said he did not agree that rural Ireland was in decline.

In Kerry, where the report noted some towns with dwindling player pools, Martin said there were other parts of the county with population growth including the towns of Killorglin, Milltown and Dingle.

In his own county, Martin said there was considerable growth in rural parts of west Cork and in many towns and villages.

“We perhaps may have to look at how evenly spread [the growth] is, but I don’t accept the narrative as presented,” Martin said.