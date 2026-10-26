‘They both went together’: Funeral tributes for retired couple who died in bungalow fire

William Hawkes and his wife Geraldine were seldom seen without one another, mourners heard. Photograph: Rip.ie

Relatives of a couple in their 70s who died in a house fire near Innishannon, Co Cork, have taken comfort from the fact that they “went together”, their requiem mass has heard.

Willie and Geraldine (Tina) Hawkes died after a blaze broke out at their dormer bungalow at Raheen, Crossbarry, at 7.30am on Tuesday last week.

Willie managed to get out of the house and called the emergency services before going back in an attempt to save his wife.

Fr Finbarr Crowley told mourners at a requiem mass in St Patrick’s Church in Knockavilla on Monday how Willie and Geraldine Hawkes were united in life.

“I think we have all been saying that we are happy for them both that they went together. That is the glimpse of hope in all this that they both went together. You would seldom see one without the other,” he said.

The priest said a darkness came over the area when word filtered through about the deaths of the couple.

Crowley recalled the response of the late archbishop Cathal Daly of Armagh to the Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004, saying: “The world supported those who had died and those who were left behind. Today that is our invitation. That in our darkness we seek light.”

He prayed that the loved ones of the deceased would “find light”. He also praised all those in the community who had come to the support and assistance of the grieving families over the last few days.

Mary Anne Hawkes, a relative of the couple, spoke of their talents and the joy they both brought to the lives of others. Pictures of the couple were placed on their wooden coffins.

Willie Hawkes was a recently retired milk recorder with Munster Bovine, where he was remembered for his many dedicated years of service and his friendliness to all.

Geraldine Hawkes was a retired midwife who had helped delivered hundreds of babies during her time at the Bon Secours Maternity Hospital, Cork. She was also a talented seamstress and quilter and she taught classes locally.

The members of the quilting group at which she served as a mentor provided a guard of honour at the end of the mass.

An inquest is to be held in due course. The fire is being treated as an accident.