Storm Boelo: Flood warnings issued for nine coastal counties and riverside areas

Flood warnings have been issued for nine coastal counties and numerous riverside communities as Storm Boelo makes its way across Ireland this weekend.

Met Éireann has placed Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Donegal and Leitrim under an orange alert for very strong winds and under a yellow warning for rain until Saturday afternoon.

Kerry is under an orange alert for intense rain over the same period and under a yellow warning for wind along with the rest of Connaught as well as Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

In all affected coastal counties, the forecaster is warning that the conditions, combined with high tides, means flooding is likely to occur.

There is also an increased risk inland as river levels are high in some areas and the ground is saturated after heavy rain on Thursday night as Storm Austen swept across the country.

With Boelo due to bring further heavy rain, Met Éireann said: “This will lead to rapid runoff, rising river levels, and an increased risk of both surface water and river flooding, particularly across the west and southwest.”

The forecaster added: “Smaller rivers are at the greatest risk of responding rapidly to rainfall, while larger rivers will respond more slowly and may continue to rise even after rainfall has eased.

“Fallen debris may block or impede rivers and drainage channels.”

Another potential hazard is storm surges blocking the escape of water at river mouths which adds to the flood risk upstream, particularly in the west and northwest.

A meeting of the National Severe Weather and Flood Coordination Group heard on Friday afternoon that frontline staff in local authorities were monitoring conditions closely and remain on call throughout the weekend.

A tree down in Carrigaline, Cork as a result of overnight rain and wind from Storm Austen. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

It comes after crews spent much of Friday clearing fallen trees and branches and inspecting for damage after Austen blew through.

“Unfortunately, with Storm Boelo on the way, there will be no respite,” said Keith Leonard, head of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management which convened the meeting.

“Local severe weather assessment teams are working all day today and through the weekend to mitigate and manage the impacts to come.

“Of particular concern is the challenge expected from extremely strong winds in the northwest.

“I would advise everyone to avoid coastal areas during the period of the weather warnings and heed all coastguard advice.

“We will also be closely monitoring tidal and river levels throughout the country for flooding dangers and are prepared to act promptly and effectively.”

Met Éireann is also advising people to hold off on putting up outdoor Halloween decorations until the windy spell passes.

While having two storms so close together is not a regular occurrence, it is not exceptional either.

The 2015/2016 storm season began with Storm Abigail in mid-November and was followed four days later by Barney.

Storms Clodagh and Desmond were also four days apart that season and Gertrude and Henry were just two days apart.

During the 2016/17, 2018/19, 2021/22 and 2023/24 seasons, there were storms with only a day’s break in between.