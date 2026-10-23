Man (30s) dies in early-morning car crash in Carrigaline

The R612 road between Carrigaline and Crosshaven was closed on Friday afternoon, with local diversions in place. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

A man in his 30s has died after a crash early on Friday morning in Carrigaline, Co Cork.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after the fatal crash that took place at about 6.35am on Friday.

The incident involved two cars, with the driver of one of the vehicles pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital for a postmortem, and the coroner has been notified.

The driver of the other car, a man in his 50s, was taken to the same hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The R612 road between Carrigaline and Crosshaven was closed on Friday afternoon, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí appealed for witnesses to contact them, and for anyone with relevant video, including dashcam footage, to make it available.

The death is the 11th on Irish roads in October and the 153rd of the year, according to statistics updated by An Garda Síochána daily.

The man killed in the crash was the 57th driver to be killed in a collision in 2026.

Fatalities in 2026 are tracking significantly ahead of the 2025 figure, which was at 139 at the same date last year.

Gardaí warned motorists on Thursday to be vigilant as days become darker, with a greater risk on the roads as a result.