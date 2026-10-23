Ballinahown in Co Westmeath is named Tidy Towns overall winner for 2026

Ballinahown in Co Westmeath was the overall winner of the competition which has been running since 1958. Photograph: Google Street.

Ballinahown in Co Westmeath has been named the overall winner of the 2026 SuperValu TidyTowns Competition.

The tidiest large town award went to Buncrana, Co Donegal with the small town award going to Abbeyleix, Co Laois and the award for tidiest village was also won by Ballinahown.

Tralee in Co Kerry won the tidiest large urban centre award.

The award ceremony took place in Croke Park on Friday and was hosted by RTÉ Sports presenter Marty Morrissey, with Minister for Rural and Community Development Dara Calleary handing out awards to winners across several categories.

The competition is organised by Calleary’s department and has been running since 1958.

There were more than 600 volunteers from across the country present at the ceremony.

About 30,000 volunteers took part in hundreds of Tidy Towns projects through the year so far, representing close to €40 million in economic value.

More than 220 prizes were awarded, with about €270,000 in main awards and €70,000 in special prizes given out.

The national TidyTowns initiative was launched in 1958 by Bord Fáilte, which has since been renamed Fáilte Ireland.

It was born out of a national “spring clean campaign” that ran between 1953 and 1957.