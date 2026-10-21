Consumers urged to stop using certain Aldi hairdryers due to risk of ‘electric shock or fire’

A warning has been issued to thousands of consumers to immediately stop using a certain type of hairdryer sold by Aldi in Ireland last year.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said about 5,400 affected hairdryers were sold and the product presents a risk of “electric shock or fire because the power cord may become damaged over time, potentially exposing live wires or causing overheating”.

The product is certain Ambiano Ionic hairdryers sold by Aldi between August and September 2025.

Adele O’Sullivan, director of market surveillance at the CCPC, said: “Anyone who has one of these hairdryers should stop using it immediately and return it to their nearest Aldi store for a full refund.

“We urge consumers not to take any risks with their safety. Even if the hairdryer appears to be in good condition, it is important that they stop using it and return it for a refund.”

The affected products were sold in black, white, yellow and orange and can be identified by the following product codes: 4061462195075 (black), 4061462195211 (white), 4061462195310 (yellow) and 4061462195372 (orange).