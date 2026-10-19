Society must prepare for one third of children born today living to 100, report argues

Though current average life expectancy in Ireland is 82.9 years, a new report finds a third of children born today are expected to live to 100. Photograph: Getty

One in three children born in Ireland today are expected to live to 100.

The findings are contained in a new report which calls for the development of policies and plans to meet such a future demographic shift.

The 100-Year Lives Project: Longer, Better Lives for All recommends the establishment of a dedicated institute to prepare for the new reality.

Current average life expectancy is 82.9 years – 84.6 years for women and 81.3 years for men. With an ageing population, the report notes that “demand for healthcare services and State pensions will rise significantly, causing huge pressure on government budgets”.

It warns that Ireland is “not fully prepared for the social, economic and policy implications of this profound demographic reality”. Rather than seeing longevity as a burden, it notes, it should be viewed as an opportunity to “reshape how people learn, work, live and take part in their communities throughout life”.

[ Ageing population in Ireland will see rise of up to 58 per cent in need for family careOpens in new window ]

Commissioned by Community Foundation Ireland, an organisation that distributes philanthropic donations to community groups and charities, the 98-page report was written by social psychologist Karen Hand and marketing and strategy specialist Carolyn Ogdens.

It contains interviews with 16 experts in areas such as longitudinal medicine, macroeconomics, leadership, lifelong learning, education and social inclusion.

It also includes data from citizen workshops in Dublin, Cork and Mullingar with people aged 18 to 80, as well as “nationally representative” citizen polling.

Key concerns among those polled include physical health (84 per cent), cognitive impairment (83 per cent) and loss of independence (82 per cent).

Vulnerability, poor quality of life and being seen as a burden also factor, while isolation, age discrimination and end-of-life care are concerns for about two-thirds of respondents.

The potential benefits of living to 100 include seeing younger family members grow up (86 per cent), benefitting from healthcare advances (80 per cent), and providing emotional support to family (77 per cent).

Six in 10 agree social connection and learning new skills are positives of living longer. Respondents also believe maintaining health and fitness is key to ensuring a better life at 100.

But respondents are not optimistic about the State’s ability to develop a cohesive strategy. Of those interviewed, 65 per cent would like to see collaboration between government, businesses, charities and citizens, but are “less certain about government’s capacity to deliver on long-term needs”.

The authors compare Ireland’s approach to those of other countries and note the UK has advanced the concept of multi-stage lives, while Ireland “remains institutionally organised around a shorter-life paradigm, with policy still fragmented across ageing, health, and pensions”.

[ Ireland ‘needs 1,000 new nursing home beds a year until 2040′ for ageing populationOpens in new window ]

The report proposes a “cradle-to-grave” approach built around three priorities – connected wellbeing, lifelong opportunities and active citizenship.

It makes a number of recommendations including, at national level, a dedicated institute or existing public body to co-ordinate national action.