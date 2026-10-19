Pet owners urged to be wary of firework noise as Halloween approaches

Many dogs find fireworks frightening and distressing, which can lead to behaviours including trembling, barking or hiding.

Pet owners are being urged to be wary of firework noise as Halloween approaches, with nearly half of dogs badly affected by the sounds.

The Irish Blue Cross is urging pet owners to keep their cats and dogs safely indoors after dark.

Meanwhile, a Dogs Trust Ireland study found 48 per cent of dogs struggle to stay calm when fireworks can be heard.

Many dogs find fireworks frightening and distressing, which can lead to behaviours such as trembling, pacing or whining, as well as barking, panting or hiding.

This can also be “incredibly upsetting” for owners who feel powerless to help their pets, the charity said.

To support owners during fireworks season, Dogs Trust has launched the Sound Blanket, a free collection of specially designed sounds available on YouTube and Spotify that aims to help mask the sounds of fireworks.

Developed over the course of a year, the Sound Blanket was created through a partnership between Dogs Trust and the University of Salford.

The university researchers investigated the acoustic characteristics and soundwave patterns of fireworks and used their findings to develop a collection of nine sounds specifically designed to mask the sounds which triggered the fear response in dogs.

Additional testing carried out by Dogs Trust found 99 per cent of dogs tolerated the Sound Blanket and did not show adverse reactions.

Most dogs can try the Sound Blanket, but it may not be suitable for dogs who are very sensitive to music or spoken radio, the charity said.

Communications manager at Dogs Trust Ireland Paulina Padlo said: “We wanted to help owners feel more in control during fireworks season by showing them that there are lots of ways to support their dogs.

“Creating a safe, cosy space at home, closing curtains and windows, and offering enrichment activities can all help. Now, owners can also try our free Sound Blanket as another way to help their dogs feel more comfortable.”

The Irish Blue Cross also warned that fireworks could lead to scared dogs fleeing their homes and going missing.

Communications executive Corina Fitzsimons said: “The noise and flashing lights from fireworks can be terrifying for pets, who may try to escape to get away from them.

“So, please ensure your pet’s microchip details are up to date with your current phone number and home address. If you have a dog, check their ID tag is still attached to their collar or harness.”