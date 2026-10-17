Have you seen Kevin Bacon’s clothes? Actor appeals for help finding outfits shipped to Ireland

Kevin Bacon has made an appeal for help in locating his clothes. Photograph: Getty

There seems to be more than six degrees of separation between Kevin Bacon and his clothes this weekend.

The actor has issued a plea for help in recovering his trunk, lost en route to Ireland where he is filming a horror movie called The Summoner.

Bacon shared his own personal horror story – one that will resonate with anyone who has ever had a parcel lost in transit and found making contact with those who lost it impossible – with more than five million users of Instagram on Friday evening.

And he expressed concern that he might never be reunited with the clothes – some of which date back to the 1990s and are infused with sentimental value.

The story started with a brainwave. Rather than packing his belongings into suitcases and being encumbered as he made his way from the US to Ireland, Bacon chose to travel light and shipped his clothes from upstate New York instead.

Or at least that was the plan.

Instead of coming directly to Ireland, his belongings ended up in Israel not once or even twice, but on three separate occasions.

They then went on and extended tour of Europe before eventually travelling to Ireland.

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But while he has been assiduously tracking his vintage jeans, boots and hats for several weeks, and has established that the clothes are now tantalisingly close to him, at the time of writing their actual location remained something of a mystery.

“I wanted to pack light, so I decided to ship some old clothes over to Ireland,” he said on Instagram. “I don’t buy a lot of clothes [and] I’ve had these clothes probably since the 1990s so I used the shipping service. I don’t wanna say the name but it rhymes with bread X.”

He said the box left New York on September 26th and went straight to Memphis. From Memphis, it went to France and by September 28th it had arrived in Germany.

For reasons best known to itself, the courier company that rhymes with bread X then shipped his stuff directly to Israel.

On October 4th, it went back to France. It was there only briefly and it was sent to Israel a second time. A day later it went from Israel to Germany and then back to Israel.

“On October 11th, [the package] left the UK and came straight to Ireland, where it has been sitting for five days and they say they’re unable to deliver it,” Bacon said.

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“I could buy some clothes, but I want these clothes,” he told his followers. “I’ve had them since the ’90s. They have a certain sentimental value.”

The Irish Times has contacted the company Bacon refers to as bread X to see if we can help bring an end to the six or so degrees of separation from Bacon.

At the time of writing, there was no response.