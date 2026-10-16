Rosanne Cash cancels Sligo gig due to public sector industrial action

Rosanne Cash was due to perform the last concert of her European tour on October 25th in Sligo. Photograph: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Rosanne Cash, the eldest daughter of American singer-songwriter Johnny Cash, has spoken of her disappointment at having to cancel her Sligo Live concert due to the nationwide public sector industrial action.

Cash was due to perform the last concert of her European tour on Sunday October 25th in the Knocknarea Arena at the Sligo Atlantic Technological University campus.

In a statement posted on social media Thursday evening, Cash announced she was “sorry and disappointed” at having to cancel the gig.

“There is a national strike going on by the public sector unions which precludes the use of the theatre on the Atlantic Technological University campus where our concert was to be held,” she wrote. “Ticket holders will be contacted directly by email with information about refunds. I will miss my Irish friends and miss being in a country I love so much.”

“It’s an awful shame,” Sligo Live organiser Rory O’Connor said.

Cash was one of four performances that had to be cancelled or rescheduled due to the ongoing work-to-rule, an aspect of the industrial action that sees some public sector workers refusing to perform duties other than the core ones for which they are contracted.

The sold-out Stephen Wilson Jr concert on October 17th has been moved from Sligo to the TF Royal Theatre in Castlebar. O’Connor said ATU staff “don’t do evening work and don’t do overtime. They’re instructed by the union not to do that and we can’t run it on safety grounds without some college staff present on the night”.

“It takes months and months of work to put all these things together. We’re hoping against hope that Dara Ó Briain ... will still be able to go ahead [on October 23rd].

“We’ve already sadly lost Glen Hansard who was booked for the Saturday night. We’re hoping the talks start preferably before the weekend or there’s a decision and that [strikes] can be called off.”

Cathaoirleach of Sligo Municipal District and ATU integration project manager Labour Cllr Ann Higgins said ATU was “keenly aware” that Sligo Live is the largest event in Sligo and the Cash concert cancellation would come as a blow to fans and the town.

“It’s genuinely regrettable that the concert is cancelled but equally, people need to remember that the cause of this is the industrial dispute. For me the fault lies squarely on the Government’s shoulders who refused to engage in a timely and meaningful way on a national wage agreement. They also failed to acknowledge and to listen to people,” said Higgins.

“I was on the picket line from 9.30am yesterday and the anger and frustration was palpable from so many people in unions who are bearing the brunt of the cost-of-living crisis.

“This is another casualty of the failure of the Government to engage.”

A spokesperson for ATU said: “Regrettably, next weekend’s event cannot proceed due to ongoing national industrial action. While the event’s significant contribution to the region is fully appreciated, these broader circumstances have necessitated the organisers’ decision to cancel. We thank everyone involved for their understanding.”