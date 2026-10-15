Ten children and one adult hospitalised after ‘excess chlorine incident’ at Dublin pool

Dublin Fire Brigade said it was called to the scene at 3.39pm after reports of a 'hazardous materials incident'. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

Ten children and an adult have been brought to hospital after an “excess chlorine incident” occurred at a swimming pool in the Clayton Hotel Liffey Valley in west Dublin.

The Dalata Hotel Group said the incident happened at around 3.35pm on Thursday and emergency services were immediately notified.

“We can confirm that 23 people in total, who were using the pool at the time of the incident, were medically assessed having complained of feeling unwell,” it said.

“Ten children and one adult were brought to hospital and are receiving medical attention. Following the incident the swimming pool has been closed, in accordance with the company’s safety and emergency procedures.

“We can confirm that our emergency plan was activated immediately.”

A “thorough investigation” of the circumstances surrounding the incident will take place as soon as possible, the hotel group added.

“Our immediate thoughts are with those impacted and their families. We are doing everything in our power to support them and the emergency services.”

Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) said it was called to the scene at 3.39pm after reports of a “hazardous materials incident” at the pool.

Units from Tallaght, Dolphin’s Barn, Donnybrook and Dún Laoghaire attended along with the National Ambulance Service (NAS) and gardaí.

“Firefighter/paramedics in breathing apparatus and chemical protection suits have isolated the hazardous substance and patients are being assessed by NAS and DFB personnel,” it said.

“There is no danger to the wider public and we expect the incident to be scaled back shortly.”

Specialist hazmat appliances from Donnybrook and Dún Laoghaire fire stations are at the scene and have set up a decontamination zone, it added.