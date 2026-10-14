‘Their kids were their life’ – balloons lift into Waterford night as final farewell to English family

Balloons are released at the scene of the fatal fire in the Birchwood estate, Co Waterford, on Wednesday. Photograph: Collins

Pink and blue balloons were released into the sky outside the home of the English family in Waterford city today as relatives and friends hugged and wiped back tears, just beginning to absorb the finality of their loss.

Anne English, the ex-wife of the late Philip English, was among those gathered in the Birchwood estate.

She said she had 10 children with Philip before their break-up and they were lucky to have had such an amicable relationship.

Anne said she was “best friends” with Philip and Kim and was in “disbelief” that anyone would knowingly harm the “very well liked” family.

“We were one big happy family. We were very close. Their kids were their life,” she said. “People should come forward if anyone knows anything. It is a devastating loss.”

Family and friends offer each other condolences at the Birchwood estate in Co Waterford. Photograph: Collins

Anne had not spoken to the couple very much in recent weeks. She said Kim and Philip were kept busy at the children’s hospital in Crumlin as their son Jayden had been undergoing heart surgery.

On Wednesday night, two of their children were still fighting for their lives at the very same hospital.

Family friend Amanda Powney said Philip and Kim had “gone through hell” over the last few years and were trying to get a transfer out of their home amid concern for their safety.

When Powney heard there was a fire in Waterford, she instantly felt the English family had been targeted. “I knew because of [a] previous attack on the car. The guards knew long ago [what was going on],” she said.

Paddy English, father of Philip English, arrives at the Birchwood estate on Wednesday. Photograph: Collins

The perpetrators “deserve to be locked up and never let out again. I hope they rot in hell” Powney said.

As the people gathered for the 5pm vigil on Wednesday evening, four candles – two big and two small – were placed in front of a family picture at a table in the Sacred Heart church.

Parish priest Fr Gerry Chestnutt told the several hundred people gathered that the couple had gone to bed expecting to take their children to school the following day.

An “innocent family” had been robbed of their lives in a horrific manner, he said. “What happened yesterday should never, ever have happened.

“I want to say that even though they are not here, the persons responsible need to have the courage to stand up, admit what you did and face the consequences of what you did.

People attend the vigil at Sacred Heart Church in Waterford. Photograph: PA

“If you know anything whatsoever about what happened, please contact An Garda Síochána.”

Members of the congregation laughed as the priest spoke about Philip being “a great man for a chat”. He said you would need time to spare if you bumped into him at the shop. Everything the couple did was for their children, he said.

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan offered prayers for the two English children who remain in critical condition in hospital.

He also paid tribute to the “heroic neighbours” at the scene and praised the emergency services for their professionalism.

The Sacred Heart church has extended its opening hours in the coming days to give members of the community additional time to pray.