Ireland

Flour beetles prompt recall of Ready Brek and Tesco porridge products

The small red insects are frequently found in dry foods such as flour and cereals

The FSAI said the presence of flour beetles would render the products unfit for human consumption. Photograph: iStock
The FSAI said the presence of flour beetles would render the products unfit for human consumption. Photograph: iStock
Tim O'Brien
Wed Oct 14 2026 - 13:511 MIN READ

Consumers have been advised not to eat some batches of Ready Brek Original and Tesco Super Smooth Porridge due to the possible presence of flour beetles.

The advice comes from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, which has asked retailers to remove the specific batches from shop shelves.

The authority said the presence of flour beetles would render the products unfit for human consumption, prompting the recall.

Flour beetles are very small insects, appearing red, shiny, flat and elongated, but only 3-4mm long. They are frequently found in dry foods such as flour, rice, pasta, cereals and spices.

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The recall covers 750g batches of Ready Brek Original with best-before dates ranging from July 8th, 2027, to September 16th, 2027.

The notice also covered 450g batches of Ready Brek Original with best-before dates ranging from July 1st, 2027, to October 1st, 2027.

Tesco Super Smooth Porridge batches (750g) with best-before dates between June 30th, 2027, and August 15th, 2027, are also covered by the recall.

The full list can be viewed here.

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Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien is an Irish Times journalist