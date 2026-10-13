Ireland

Three injured, one seriously, after four-vehicle crash in Sligo

Collision involving three vans and a car occurred on the N15 at Carns, Grange, on Monday

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Katie Mellett
Tue Oct 13 2026 - 12:281 MIN READ

Three men have been hospitalised following a four-vehicle crash in Sligo on Monday.

The crash, involving three vans and a car, occurred on the N15 at Carns, Grange, at around 10.20am.

The driver of one of the vans, aged in his 70s, was taken to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries.

The other two van drivers, aged in their 20s and 50s, were also taken to Sligo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

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Garda forensic collision investigators conducted an examination of the scene and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling on the N15 near Carns, Grange, Co Sligo, between 9.45am and 10.20am on Monday, are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

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Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett is an Irish Times journalist