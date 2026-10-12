Ireland

Man to appear in court charged over 2005 murder of Eoin McCarthy (27)

The Dublin man’s remains were found in a wooded area of Ballinagee, Hollywood, Co Wicklow

Man to appear in court over 2005 murder of Eoin McCarthy. Photograph: Stephen Barnes/Getty Images
Man to appear in court over 2005 murder of Eoin McCarthy. Photograph: Stephen Barnes/Getty Images
Hugh Dooley
Mon Oct 12 2026 - 11:181 MIN READ

A man is due to appear in court charged in relation to the murder of Eoin McCarthy more than 20 years ago.

The remains of McCarthy (27) of Ashwood Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, were discovered in a wooded area at Ballinagee, Hollywood, Co Wicklow in November 2005.

The postmortem into his death concluded he died by a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

In March, nearly 21 years after McCarthy died, gardaí said they had arrested a man in his 40s, who was held for questioning before being released without charge.

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Gardaí said this man is expected to appear before Bray District Court on Monday.

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