Irish nun is first woman appointed to lead Vatican’s network of missionaries

A Donegal nun has become the first woman appointed to a senior Vatican position as head of the Catholic Church’s global network of missionary societies.

From January next, Sr Mary Teresa Barron (57) will be adjunct secretary of the Dicastery for Evangelisation and president of the Pontifical Mission Societies, the Vatican has announced.

Since 2018, she has been superior general of her own congregation, the Missionary Sisters of Our Lady of Apostles, set up to establish missions in Africa, and also head of the International Union of Superiors General, which represents the leaders of women’s religious congregations worldwide.

She had worked as a missionary in Nigeria and Tanzania, helping to improve the status of women, in pastoral work and in HIV/Aids-related projects.

Bishop of Raphoe Niall Coll “warmly” welcomed the Vatican announcement as “in many ways, a tribute to the countless Irish missionaries, past and present, who have given so generously in service to God’s mission throughout the world”.

Barron’s appointment was “a source of immense pride not only for the missionary community but also for the people of her native parish of Drumoghill, near Manorcunningham, in Co Donegal”, he said.

The Co Donegal bishop offered “special congratulations to her mother, Mena, who will undoubtedly take great pride in this achievement, and I remember with gratitude her late father, Jim”.

A past pupil of Loreto secondary school in Letterkenny, Barron joined the Sisters of Our Lady of Apostles in 1992 and was professed in 2001 at her home parish in Donegal.

Archbishop of Cashel and Emly Kieran O’Reilly, chairman of Missio Ireland and the Irish Bishops’ National Mission Council, said her appointment was “a great honour for the Irish Missionary Church, the Sisters of Our Lady of Apostles, Sr Mary’s family and for Sr Mary herself”.