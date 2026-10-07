Ireland

Two men (20s) to appear in court charged over suspected €350,000 cannabis seizure

Substance found during raid on home in Cork

Two men have been arrested following a Garda raid on a house in Cork city. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times Keywords: drink drugs accident traffic crime
Two men have been arrested following a Garda raid on a house in Cork city. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times Keywords: drink drugs accident traffic crime
Hugh Dooley
Wed Oct 07 2026 - 10:341 MIN READ

Two men have been arrested after suspected cannabis thought to be worth €350,000 was found during a raid of a home in Cork city.

The men, who are in their 20s, were arrested and charged. They are both due to appear before Cork District Court on Wednesday morning.

The seizure came as part of a Garda search operation in Togher conducted by the Cork City Drugs Unit targeting the sale and supply of drugs.

A series of small-scale drug seizures have been made by the unit in the area in the past year, it is understood.

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On Monday night, gardaí searched a home in the southwest of the city on foot of a search warrant and discovered a large amount of what is suspected to be cannabis.

The identification of the suspected cannabis will be confirmed upon analysis by Forensic Science Ireland. It is believed to have a street value of €350,000.

The investigation into the drug dealing operation remains “ongoing”, the force said.

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