Michelle O’Neill accused of choosing ‘Sinn Féin politics’ over ministerial responsibilities in Drumcree standoff

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald attending a community event in support of the Garvaghy Road residents in the Drumcree parade dispute. Photograph: Mark Marlow/PA Wire

Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly has accused First Minister Michelle O’Neill of choosing “Sinn Féin politics” over her ministerial responsibilities.

In sharp exchanges between the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin at Stormont, Little-Pengelly claimed O’Neill refused to issue a joint call for calm amid tensions over the Orange Order’s attempt to parade down the Garvaghy Road.

The exchanges came as the Court of Appeal in Belfast reserved judgment in a case brought by Garvaghy Road residents challenging the Parades Commission’s handling of the Orange Order’s original march application.

[ Judgment reserved in legal challenge to Orange Order parade on Garvaghy RoadOpens in new window ]

The scene on Garvaghy Road on Monday was calm, though locals and supporters – who gathered in their thousands over the weekend – intend to maintain a presence while the court prepares its ruling.

A small group of Orangemen remain at Drumcree church and will continue to make their token attempts to parade, though they are quickly turned back by police officers.

In the Assembly, Little-Pengelly accused Sinn Féin of exploiting Drumcree for political gain in advance of next May’s Stormont election, saying the party had “flooded the Garvaghy Road for electioneering”.

“I reached out to the First Minister, and I asked her to put out a statement to call for calm. I reached out to the First Minister and asked her to stand with me to call people off the streets, and in terms of moving forward together,” she said.

“This is the reality – she chose to follow the law of the mob instead of the law of the land. She chose Sinn Féin politics over her responsibilities as minister, and that is shameful.”

[ Michelle O’Neill says the law is ‘wrong’ in Orange Order Drumcree march rowOpens in new window ]

The Stormont clashes marked yet another day of bad-tempered exchanges between the Northern Ireland Executive’s two main governing parties, raising serious questions about its survival.

Replying to Sinn Féin’s Linda Dillon, Little-Pengelly said Sinn Féin needed “to get real if you genuinely think that you have not done significant damage” to the Executive.

The primary responsibility facing anyone holding the top positions in the Executive, or ministerial roles, is to uphold the law.

“That has to be at the very heart of it,” she told members of the Assembly.

“Key to this is the fact that you cannot demand equality and then claim an exemption for yourselves time and time again. I have proven by my track record that I show respect, but I also demand respect.”

O’Neill insisted in the face of challenges from Traditional Unionist Voice MLA Timothy Gaston that she was “the First Minister for what is right and that she would continue to stand up for Garvaghy Road residents”.

Gaston, an MLA for Antrim, asked her: “Will you now be supporting all those who dislike legal decisions and ultimately will take to the streets, or is it only when it’s ensuring there’s not a Prod with an orange sash allowed about the place?”

[ Drumcree consequences will be profound. That’s why it’s a line in the sand for nationalistsOpens in new window ]

O’Neill, who was not present in the Stormont chamber for questions last week, replied: “Everything that I have been doing is about trying to calm tensions. Everything I have been doing is to support a community that’s under siege. I make no apology for it.”

Replying to the DUP’s Brian Kingston, she questioned why the Drumcree parade had re-emerged after being quiet for nearly 30 years.

“Why did you think this was a good idea to open this up? And the only answer I can take from that is because of the election,” O’Neill said.