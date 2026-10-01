Lack of ‘basic responsibility’ on roads can destroy life, funeral of hit-and-run victim hears

An image of the funeral of Rory O'Connor at St Bartholomew's Church in Athea, Co Limerick, taken from the live stream of the service

The funeral Mass of a Limerick teenager killed in a hit-and-run collision heard about the “profound danger” of Ireland’s roads.

Rory O’Connor, of Athea, Co Limerick, died just hours after celebrating his 17th birthday at the Listowel Races, when he was knocked down and killed by a hit-and-run driver.

On Monday, a man in his 30s appeared in court charged with dangerous driving causing the death of the west Limerick youth at the N69 in Listowel, Co Kerry, on Saturday, September 26th.

“Rory’s loss reminds us of the fragility of life and the huge concern today that we all have, and we continually talk about, our roads. They have become places of profound danger,” Athea parish priest Canon Tom Mangan told the teenager’s funeral Mass on Thursday.

Speaking generally about road safety, Mangan told mourners: “Road fatalities, we are told, are up 11 per cent this year alone. What can happen in a single moment of carelessness, speed, or a failure of basic human responsibility behind the wheel of a car – how it can destroy life.”

“Every single [death] represents a life, a family shattered, and a community broken and mourning,” he said.

Rory O’Connor’s father, Pat O’Connor, wept as he paid a loving tribute to his late son at St Bartholomew’s Church.

“Rory was my best friend and the absolute centre of my world, I love him beyond measure with every piece of my soul, and God knows I would give my own life in a heartbeat just to swap places with Rory, to give him back his future,” Pat O’Connor said.

“He was a young teenager, full of life, pure joy and happiness, with a bright smile that could warm the coldest room,” he said.

Rory O'Connor died shortly after celebrating his 17th birthday. Photograph: RIP.ie

“Rory was a Limerick hurling fan to the core. I started taking him to matches when he was just 10 years old and he fell head over heels in love with the game, the excitement, the craic, the absolute mayhem of it all,” he said.

“We travelled to All-Ireland finals together, shared precious moments, and it breaks my heart that we will never share another match day.”

Pat O’Connor thanked neighbours, friends, local sports clubs and schools for their support and “wrapping your arms around us in our darkest hour”.

Becky O’Connor paid an emotional tribute to her late brother, five years her junior.

“Rory was one in a million, he was the kind of child, sibling or friend, that anyone would be lucky to have; he was the most selfless person, always putting others before him, which I always admired, especially given his young age,” she said, fighting back tears.

[ Irish road deaths on the rise while most of Europe sees declineOpens in new window ]

Friends left mementos of Rory O’Connor’s young life by his coffin, at the church altar. These included a protein-shaker, reflecting his love of the gym and keeping fit; a ball symbolising his love of sport; a mobile phone reflecting his social life and constant connection to his family; his playing jersey with Athea United soccer club; a Limerick hurling jersey, symbolising his time spent with his father going to hurling matches; schoolbooks to mark his love for the friendships he forged in school; and hair products, reflecting the great pride he took in his appearance.

Rory O’Connor is survived by his mother Mary Herbert and his father Pat O’Connor and partner Natasha, and his siblings Becky, Dwayne and Brian.

He was laid to rest in Holycross Cemetery, Athea.