‘Harmony and happiness’ broken by workplace deaths of father and daughter, funeral told

The remains of Denisa Mihaela Chinez (24) are taken from St Rynagh's Church after funeral Mass for her and her father, Mihai Chinez (49), in Banagher, Co Offaly. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

The “jigsaw puzzle of life” was beginning to come together for a father and daughter in Banagher, Co Offaly, before their deaths in a workplace incident, their funeral heard.

Last Monday, Mihai Chinez (49) and Denisa Mihaela Chinez (24), along with Mihai’s wife Angela and Denisa’s boyfriend Liviu Blaj, had woken early to go to work at Banagher Precast Concrete, parish priest Fr Patrick Kiernan told the congregation.

But within hours everything had “changed, changed utterly”.

He described the family “getting their ducks in a row” as they worked together and built a life in the town.

“Life was good for them,” he said. “Things were beginning to fall into place. A secure job, a steady income, good neighbours and work colleagues who were kind and helpful. And they loved their place of work.

“Trust and togetherness, harmony and happiness, love and laughter permeated their lives.”

Kiernan said it had been Mihai and Angela’s 26th wedding anniversary and also the 87th birthday of Mihai’s mother. The family met in the canteen at Banagher Precast Concrete for their break and made plans to get a cake for a celebration that evening.

Mihai Chinez and Denisa Chinez, pictured in 2020.

It would be their last time sitting together. “No cake, no candles, no celebrations. Rather, cries of anguish, wooden coffins and books of condolences,” Kiernan said.

The funeral service was concelebrated by Romanian priest Fr Damian Budau, who is based in Tullamore; local Church of Ireland rector Rev Michael Mulqueen; and Fr Kieran O’Rourke from the parish of Clonfert.

Readings were given by Peter Deegan of Banagher Precast Concrete and Lily Kinahan, principal of Coláiste na Sionna, which Denisa had attended.

In his homily, Kiernan said mourners were faced with the “why” question. “In our sad hearts and confused minds, we ask: why? Why did this tragic accident happen? Why did their lives have to end so abruptly? Why were their plans and hopes and dreams taken away?

“Why is life sometimes so cruel and unfair? Why is there so much pain and heartache in life? In the face of tragic death and the loss of two lives, there are no easy answers. Life is a mystery. Life is fragile.”

He described Mihai as a “loving husband, a caring father, a kind son, a generous brother, a loyal work colleague and a good friend”.

Mourners follow the remains of Denisa Mihaela Chinez to the cemetery in Banagher. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Denisa was remembered as “a young person of style and substance, always glamorous and colourful”.

“In her short life, Denisa had already accomplished so much. Born in Romania but lived and worked in Greece and Germany and now in Ireland.”

The pair had had lived and worked, side by side; they had tragically died side by side “and today their coffins are side by side”, he said.

The service concluded with Fr Budau blessing the coffins with holy water and incense before Denisa’s remains were interred in St Rynagh’s cemetery, where Mihai’s ashes will also be interred at a later date following cremation.