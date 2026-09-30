Bono compares Israeli minister’s comments on Gaza to Nazi leader Heinrich Himmler

U2’s Bono criticised Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for referring to people in Gaza who 'are not worthy of life'. Photographs: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times and Abir Sultan/AFP/Getty

U2 frontman Bono has found himself in a row with Israel’s minister of national security Itamar Ben-Gvir after comparing the politician’s rhetoric to that of Heinrich Himmler of the Nazi party.

In an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine this week, Bono said Ben-Gvir’s comments about the people of Gaza not being “worthy of life” were similar to those of Himmler.

Himmler was seen as second only to Adolf Hitler in the Nazi regime of the 1930s, presiding over the Schutzstaffel (SS) and the implementation of the Holocaust.

The comments Bono refers to were made by Ben-Gvir in a podcast, where he said of Gazans: “There are people there who are not worthy of life. They shouldn’t live. They’re not even people.”

In the Rolling Stones interview, Bono condemned the Hamas attack on October 7th, referring to it as an “unholy offence” before calling out the Israeli minister’s comments.

The magazine said Bono compared “his [Ben-Gvir’s] rhetoric about Gaza ... to Himmler”. It went on to quote Bono directly.

“As a person who has stood by Israel ... as I stand with the Palestinian people ... here’s a guy, a minister in the government, and he’s not being locked up ... and this guy [prime minister Binyamin] Netanyahu says, ‘Well, I need him to keep my majority’ ... So many of the people that have expanded my mind, changed my consciousness, made me laugh, broken my heart with their songs, lifted my spirits, are Jewish. And this guy’s putting their religion in the shade ... It’s just outrageous,” Bono said in the interview.

Ben-Gvir posted an angry response to the comments on X, saying: “There is no limit to the hypocrisy of the world’s supporters of terrorism. Bono did not compare the Hamas murderers to Himmler – only those who defend the Jews from the next massacre.

“If you truly care about the residents of Gaza, help them leave for Ireland. They are begging to emigrate from Gaza. They will have a wonderful future in Ireland.”

He also posted an AI-generated video appearing to show Gazan refugees leaving the war-torn strip for Ireland, while listening to U2’s music.