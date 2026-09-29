Data centre protesters vow to fight on as Kildare County Council rejects zoning motions

A campaign against data centres in Kildare has gained momentum in recent months and a large crowd of protesters gathered outside the council building prior to the meeting. Photograph: Órla Ryan

Kildare County Council has rejected two motions that attempted to overturn a previous decision to zone land in the county exclusively for data centres.

The motions – proposed by Independent Ireland councillor Bill Clear and Sinn Féin councillor Noel Connolly – were voted on together at a meeting on Monday.

Clear, mayor of Naas, called for a review into the zoning designation of land in the Jigginstown and Maudlins areas of the town. He said he wanted land earmarked for data centres to be rezoned for agricultural use.

Connolly’s motion called for the council to “remove any existing zoning provisions that specifically facilitate data centre development”.

After a discussion on the issue, 22 councillors voted against the motions, while 11 voted in favour and seven abstained.

There was not a roll-call vote, meaning the exact breakdown of the vote was not available. Councillors in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael largely rejected the motions.

Addressing the meeting before the vote, Clear said he knew people in the chamber and beyond held “strong” opinions on data centres, noting they had become a “contentious” issue.

A number of councillors said they had received a “substantial” amount of emails about the topic.

A campaign against data centres in the area has gained momentum in recent months and a large crowd of protesters gathered outside the council building before the meeting.

Protesters expressed frustration that the motion did not pass, but said their campaign would continue.

A protest is taking place outside Kildare Co Co ahead of a vote that would order a review of a decision to zone land in the Naas/Jigginstown area for data centres.



Campaigners are concerned about the environmental impact of data centres, and possible noise and air pollution. pic.twitter.com/i37OlFbeBy — Órla Ryan (@orlaryan) September 28, 2026

Certain land in Kildare, including the sites in Naas, was zoned exclusively for data centres under the Local Area Plan 2021-2027.

Microsoft confirmed in 2023 that it was developing plans for a data centre campus near Jigginstown. The company has not yet submitted a planning application.

When asked about the status of plans for the site and residents’ concerns, a spokesman last week said Microsoft did not wish to comment.

Clear told the meeting he had supported the zoning of the land for data centres in 2021 but, since then, much more information about their environmental and energy impact had come to light.

He said he previously had a “benign” view of data centres, but had learned they were “not all they’re cracked up to be”.

[ ‘No stopping it’: Noise from Dublin data centre causing ‘a lot of annoyance’ for residentsOpens in new window ]

He visited the site of the Echelon data centre in Clondalkin, west Dublin, earlier this month and said he was shocked by the noise and smell.

People who live more than 2km away from this data centre have lodged complaints about noise levels, with some saying they cannot sleep.

Roseann Lynch, acting as a 'Big Thirsty Data Centre', said she is deeply worried about 'the water wastage' of data centres 'at a time of climate catastrophe'. Photograph: Órla Ryan

Roseann Lynch performing at the data centre protest on Monday. Photograph: Órla Ryan

Connolly urged his colleagues to back the motions, and said neither was “asking us to ban data centres” or overturn planning permission, but rather to review the situation.

He said councillors had a “responsibility to periodically review” previous decisions to ensure they are “still in line” with the long-term benefit of the community.

Connolly said his motion had received “the biggest response to any motion” in his time on the council. “Please listen to the public outcry, respect democracy,” he said before the vote.

Fianna Fáil councillor Robert Power acknowledged that “a lot has changed since 2021” when the land in question was zoned for data centres.

However, he said a review would not give “the insight that a planning application, properly scrutinised, does”. He and a number of other councillors said the zoning of land could be examined when the next Local Area Plan is being devised next year.

Krystle Foley of the Kildare Data Centre Awareness Campaign: 'The people of Kildare will not sit down and let a data centre be built in their back garden.' Photograph: Órla Ryan

Krystle Foley, of the Kildare Data Centre Awareness Campaign, said the campaign would continue despite the rejection of the motions.

“This is only the beginning ... The people of Kildare will not sit down and let a data centre be built in their back garden.”

Nicolò Wojewoda, who lives very close to one of the areas earmarked for a data centre campus, said he was “incredibly concerned” about the impact such “power-hungry, massive” facilities could have on Ireland’s “ability to switch to renewable energy and address climate change”.

He said residents were also concerned about noise pollution and the impact data centres could have on water resources in the area.

[ Data centres ‘may have used as much water’ last year in Ireland as more than 340,000 homesOpens in new window ]

“I’m really worried about what it’s doing for our ability to lower our emissions as a country, but also the cost that it adds to our energy bills.”

A report published last week maintained that Irish consumers pay disproportionately more for electricity than large data centres do, though the Commission for Regulation of Utilities disputed this.

Nicolò Wojewoda and Isobel Byrne, who are raising their two young children in Naas, expressed concerns about the environmental impact of data centres. Photograph: Órla Ryan

Isobel Byrne said it was clear the planned data centres are “not for the people of Naas ... it’s about profit [for companies]”. She called on councillors to revisit the issue and “look at the evidence that we didn’t have five years ago”.

“There’s strength in saying maybe we made a mistake and we need to look at it again to make an educated, informed choice,” she said.

As well as the Microsoft plan, Herbata Ltd was last year granted planning permission for a €3 billion data centre complex next to the M7 motorway in Naas.

Environmental groups lodged an appeal, warning the plan would dramatically increase electricity demand based on fossil fuels and undermine Ireland’s climate commitments. An Coimisiún Pleanála is expected to rule on the case by January.

Speaking after the vote on Monday, Clear said that if and when Microsoft submits its planning application, he expects it to be challenged.

“The tide has begun to go out on this data centre thing,” he said.

[ We need more data on data centres, not spinOpens in new window ]

Following the meeting, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael issued a joint statement that said the vote was solely on a motion regarding the plan and “would not have altered or changed the existing zoning of the lands as appropriate for consideration of a data centre planning application”.

“Land use zoning is an indicative mapping of what are considered potentially appropriate uses for land in an area. It undergoes extensive scrutiny from statutory bodies and public consultation. Through this process no objections were received from statutory agencies such as Irish Water, energy regulator, etc, that the proposal within the Naas plan was flawed.

“To overturn that decision at this point without any material changes that informed the initial decision, would undermine the process which in turn would give vulnerability to all decisions of zoning and set an unwarranted precedent.”