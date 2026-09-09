Toddler killed in Rathkeale hit-and-run had smile that ‘could brighten up any room’

Peter Mulcaire from Abbeycourt, Rathkeale, was pronounced dead after he was struck by a jeep last week

Peter Mulcaire, the two-year-old boy who died after a hit-and-run incident in Co Limerick, was his family’s “sunshine” and “left an impression on everyone he met”, his funeral Mass has heard.

The toddler, who is survived by his parents Kerrie and James, brother Jim and sister Delilah, had started attending a local preschool last week.

Fr Eamonn Fitzgibbon told mourners at St Mary’s Church in Rathkeale that Jim, who is in junior infants, walked Peter into his first preschool class which was a “new adventure”.

Peter sustained critical injuries and later died after being struck by a 4x4 vehicle while playing outside his home at Abbey Court, Rathkeale last Saturday afternoon.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene and the driver, a man in his 30s, was later arrested for the purposes of providing a blood/urine sample on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was released pending the results of an analysis of the sample.

A song written for Peter was played at the Mass. The lyrics stated that he was his “mommy’s sunshine, daddy’s pride, Jim’s best friend, and Delilah’s world”.

Peter was baptised in the church in April 2024, and, as per the family’s wishes, the priest baptised Delilah during Wednesday’s funeral Mass, so that Peter could be part of the ceremony.

Peter’s favourite songs, You Are My Sunshine and Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star were played in the church and some attendees dressed in costumes of his favourite cartoon characters, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Peppa Pig.

Peter Mulcaire, from Abbeycourt, Rathkeale, Co Limerick, died after being hit by a 4x4 vehicle last Saturday. Photograph: Family handout/Facebook

Some mourners wore pink T-shirts featuring the boy’s image and the text: Forever 2. Large heart-shaped floral tributes, featuring images of Peter and his family, were erected in and around the church.

Symbols of Peter’s “short but wonderful life” were left beside his coffin by relatives including his buggy, a bridle and rope, a chocolate bar and his schoolbag.

After the Mass, Peter’s casket was shouldered by mourners to a waiting hearse and carriage, led by four white horses. Photo: Brendan Gleeson

“Peter’s mum, Kerrie, put it very well when she said Peter left an impression on everyone he met, his smile could brighten up any room,” the priest said. “He was a ray of sunshine ... He was also full of fun, and full of mischief. He loved chats. He was the life and soul of his new classroom.”

Fitzgibbon said Peter’s favourite book was Noah’s Ark “because Peter loved animals, including his dogs Fluffy, Rocky and Molly and his ponies, Spot and Millie”.

“He also loved rainbow colours and it reminds me of the poem that says: ‘It’s time for me to leave you, I won’t say goodbye, Look for me in rainbows, High up in the sky’.”

After the Mass, Peter’s casket was shouldered by mourners to a waiting hearse and carriage, led by four white horses. It was chaperoned by four Lamborghini cars to his resting place at New Cemetery, Rathkeale.