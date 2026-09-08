Some flights in and out of Dublin Airport delayed due to UK air traffic control issues

A screengrab taken from the Flightradar24 website shows a build-up of planes at Heathrow airport in London due to a 'technical issue' with air traffic control in the UK. Photograph: Flightradar24/PA Wire

Some flights in and out of Dublin Airport will be delayed on Tuesday as a result of air traffic control issues in the UK.

Passengers scheduled to fly on Tuesday evening are advised to contact their airline directly for the latest updates on the status of their flights, said Graeme McQueen of airport operator DAA.

The Guardian reported that flights around the UK were facing delays and disruption, with Heathrow and Gatwick in London among those affected.

In a post on social media platform X, the National Air Traffic Services (Nats) said the issue was identified in its flight processing system.

“Our engineers are on site and working urgently to resume normal operations as quickly as possible. We recognise the ongoing disruption to travel, for which we sincerely apologise.”

It said flights have been departing and airspace is open, but recovery will “take some time”.

“We will provide further updates as soon as possible,” it said.

Heathrow airport said planes were continuing to arrive, although Eurocontrol said some inbound flights were being held at airports abroad, with disruption likely to continue until Tuesday evening.

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In a statement, Heathrow said: “We are supporting our local Nats team in their efforts to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We will provide updated information when we have it. We apologise to those disrupted and advise passengers to check with their airline for latest flight information.”

Most flights due to depart Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted and London City airports since 2pm appeared to have been delayed or were yet to take off.

In a post on X, UK transport secretary Heidi Alexander said: “I’m aware of a technical issue impacting flights at airports including Heathrow and Gatwick.

“Technicians have identified the issue and are fixing it as we speak. I know this will be frustrating for passengers and I’m sorry. Please check with your airline for latest advice.”