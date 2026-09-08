Ireland

Mother pays tribute to ‘beautiful boy’ who died in crash at railway level-crossing

Eoin Doyle loved sport and dreamt of playing for Manchester United, funeral hears

Eoin was returning from Gaelic football training at St Jarlath’s, a team of underage players from Bekan and Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, when the crash happened
Eoin was returning from Gaelic football training at St Jarlath’s, a team of underage players from Bekan and Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, when the crash happened
Tom Shiel
Tue Sept 08 2026 - 17:433 MIN READ

The mother of a boy who died after a train hit a car has described him as a kind-hearted child whose “bit of devilment” was irresistible.

Eoin Doyle, who was travelling in the car, was pronounced dead last Thursday after the crash on a railway level-crossing at Kiltybo near Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo.

The boy’s father, Declan, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mourners at Eoin’s funeral on Tuesday at St Patrick’s Church, Cloonfad, heard how he was deeply loved by his family, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, and most especially by his twin sister, Saoirse.

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His mother, Elaine Doyle, spoke movingly and lovingly of her “kindhearted, friendly, sports-loving” son.

“Rest in peace, our fallen, handsome boy, until we meet again,” she said.

“The loss of our beautiful boy has no positives at all, albeit that it highlights the importance of kindness to others in our daily lives.

“Eoin was kindhearted to family, friends and the family pets. He hated to see anyone upset or in trouble.

“It is very difficult to know how we go on from here. Our home has changed forever.”

Elaine Doyle said her son, who played underage football with local soccer club Cloonfad United, dreamt of one day of playing for Manchester United.

Mourners leave the funeral of Eoin Doyle at St Patrick's Church in Cloonfad, Co Mayo, on Tuesday. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA
Mourners leave the funeral of Eoin Doyle at St Patrick's Church in Cloonfad, Co Mayo, on Tuesday. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA

The Archbishop of Tuam, Francis Duffy, was among the concelebrants at the funeral, which was packed with mourners.

Eoin’s father, Declan, the driver of the car involved in crash, sat in a front pew.

On Eoin’s coffin there was a photograph of the Doyle family with the Sam Maguire trophy in Ballyhaunis following Mayo’s win in the All-Ireland SFC final in July.

His mother told mourners how, as a baby, Eoin had spent most of his time on someone’s shoulder and never slept in a cot.

“He always loved having someone to lie in with him to fall asleep every night and that continued until some time last year,” she said.

“I thought it would never end, but I would give anything now to another night to lie in with Eoin.”

She said her son had many loves in his life and sport was one of these. His dream was to play with Manchester United.

“And we never know, really whether that could have happened or not,” she said.

“He had his first training session the other night with the under-13 football team in Ballyhaunis.

“He was a bit reluctant and nervous to go.

“I didn’t want [him] to go and, really, he was pretty anxious about going, but when he was on his way home, Declan told me afterwards he was really excited about how well it had actually gone.”

Fr Stephen Farragher, the main celebrant, spoke of his deepest sympathy with Eoin’s parents Declan and Elaine, Eoin’s twin Saoirse, stepbrother Conor and both sets of grandparents, Pat and Marguerite Doyle and Ger and Mary Corcoran.

“This is a tragedy that touched the heart of a nation,” Fr Farragher said.

“We celebrate Eoin’s life, the joy he brought to those around him, the friendships he made ... the love that surrounded him every day.

“Today is a day of tears, but it is also a day of thanksgiving for the precious gift of Eoin’s life.”

Following the Mass, burial took place in Ballyhaunis Cemetery. – Additional reporting by Press Association

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