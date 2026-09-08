Mother of Dubliner charged with Israeli arms plant damage in Germany calls for trial observer

The family of Dubliner Daniel Tatlow-Devally: mother Mimi, sister Clara Tatlow-Devally and father at a protest outside the Dáil on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Boal/Collins

The mother of Dubliner Daniel Tatlow-Devally who was arrested in Germany last September for their part in a break-in an Israeli-owned arms plant, has called on the Irish Government to send an observer to their trial.

Speaking outside the Dáil at a protest intended to raise awareness of the case, Mimi Tatlow-Golden said “the Government keeps saying that they can’t interfere, I don’t expect them to interfere, but observation is not interference”.

Tatlow-Devally was arrested along with four other Palestinian activists, after they broke into the Elbit Systems Deutschland facility in Ulm.

The five have been charged with trespassing, property damage, membership of a criminal organisation and using symbols of an unconstitutional organisation, Tatlow-Golden said.

The trial, taking place in Stuttgart, began in April. Tatlow-Golden said initially it was expected to last around three and a half months but has been extended to eight and a half months.

Tatlow-Devally’s family, along with supporters, are asking for an observer to be sent as they say there is no transcript or official record of the trial.

“The judge determines what gets recorded,” she said, adding that they want an observer there “so that when it comes to appeals, as it certainly will, we’ve got something to rely on”.

“We would really like our government to show up for us,” she said.

Daniel Tatlow-Devally (32) is on trial in Germany for their part in a break-in an Israeli-owned arms plant. Photograph: Tatlow-Devally family

She said the way Tatlow-Devally and their four co-accused are being treated is “completely disproportionately to what they did”.

“No matter who you are, you deserve a fair trial and what we’re watching in Stuttgart is not a fair trial. I can say that with confidence.”

She said Tatlow-Devally, who uses they/them pronouns and is a Berlin resident, is being kept in a cell on their own for 23 hours a day.

She said when the five activists are brought into court they are kept behind bulletproof glass, “gripped by security” and handcuffed.

“In Germany, if you’re a neo-Nazi and you’ve murdered 11 people, you sit at a table with your lawyer. If you’re a member of a terrorist group, chances are you’ll be sitting at a table with a lawyer. If you support Palestine and carried out some property damage, it seems that you’re considered more of a threat to others than any of those people.”

“That says to me that this is political. It’s not about proportionality, about what they did. It’s about Germany wanting to send out a statement.”

She said they are only allowed two 30-minute visits each month and cannot speak about the case.

Tatlow-Devally is “strong” she said, however, and “managing to keep their mood up”.

In a statement, the Department of Affairs said on Tuesday it was “aware of this case and has provided extensive consular assistance through its Consulate General in Munich and staff at headquarters, including through multiple prison visits by consular officials”.

“The Department continues to follow developments closely,” it said.