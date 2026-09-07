TV audience for Katie Taylor’s final fight nearly double that of All-Ireland hurling final

Katie Taylor celebrates after defeating Flora Pili at Croke Park in Dublin on Saturday night. Photograph: INPHO/Gary Carr

Katie Taylor’s final fight drew a peak audience of 1.6 million viewers, RTÉ has said.

The Bray, Co Wicklow native signed off on a hugely successful career by beating French fighter Flora Pili at Croke Park in Dublin to become a three-time undisputed world champion.

The televised event had an average audience of 973,000, along with 552,000 streams on the RTÉ Player, the broadcaster said on Monday.

The average audience represented a 74 per cent share of the available viewing audience.

Taylor secured a unanimous points victory against Pili in front of 80,000 fans. The victory saw the 40-year-old retain her WBA, IBF and WBO super-lightweight belts, and add the vacant IBO and WBC titles.

Before Saturday, the last boxing fight at Croke Park saw Muhammad Ali defeat Al ‘Blue’ Lewis in front of 18,000 fans in 1972.

Sports streaming service DAZN was the global broadcaster of Taylor’s final fight, working with RTÉ on the Irish coverage.

The peak figure of 1.6 million for Taylor’s fight was greater than the viewership for the 2026 World Cup final peak (1.16 million).

It also outstripped figures for the All-Ireland hurling and football finals. Limerick’s win over Galway in the hurling final had a peak of 862,000 viewers on RTÉ. A peak of 1.1 million people tuned in for Mayo’s football final victory over Kerry.

RTÉ director of video Steve Carson said Taylor’s final fight “was a national moment that will be remembered for many years to come”.

“RTÉ Sport felt it was important to be able to bring live coverage from Croke Park to viewers and listeners, free-to-air, right across the country,” he added in a statement.