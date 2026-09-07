Rules for seeking Irish citizenship to be tightened under proposals due to go to Cabinet

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan is set to make a presentation on Ireland’s 'firmer migration' policy at Fianna Fáil’s pre-Dáil-return think-in meeting in Tullamore on Monday. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

People seeking Irish citizenship would have to be resident in the country for eight years, an increase on the current five, as well as undertake language testing and be required to be economically self-sufficient under a proposed overhaul of Ireland’s naturalisation system expected to go to Cabinet this week.

Ministers for justice would also have the power to revoke naturalised Irish citizenship specifically on national-security grounds under the plans.

The proposed reforms – to be brought to Cabinet by Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan – are aimed at considerably tightening up the rules for naturalisation of people seeking Irish citizenship.

The Fianna Fáil Minister is separately set to make a presentation on Ireland’s “firmer migration” policy at his party’s pre-Dáil-return think-in meeting on Monday.

At the gathering of TDs and senators in Tullamore he is expected to detail a 39 per cent reduction in international protection applications since the European Union’s migration pact came into effect in Ireland in June.

Separately on Wednesday, O’Callaghan is expected to seek Government approval for the priority drafting of the Irish Nationality and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2026; the publication of a draft outline of the legislation; and its referral to the Oireachtas justice committee for pre-legislative scrutiny.

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Proposed amendments to the Irish Nationality and Citizenship Act 1956 include increased qualifying periods of reckonable residence for people seeking citizenship.

This was previously increased from three to five years in late 2025 and under the current proposals would be further increased to eight years.

There would also be English- or Irish-language testing as part of citizenship applications to ensure that people can integrate and communicate effectively in civic and daily life.

Citizenship applicants would also be required to be self-sufficient and, for example, not be in receipt of particular social protection payments for a defined period leading up to the date of application.

There are also proposed changes to the naturalisation process for the spouses of Irish citizens including increasing the period of time a foreign-national spouse or civil partner should be residing in the State before being eligible to apply for citizenship.

Further amendments would introduce a distinct ground for the Minister to revoke citizenship on national-security grounds and to provide a streamlined process to fast-track the system of revocations amid concerns over changes in the EU and international security landscape.

It is understood that the background of the proposals is the importance of having a robust, rules-based system in place for migration and asylum, to ensure social cohesion and mitigate any negative economic impacts.

The proposed changes are also said to be set to bring Ireland’s naturalisation practice more in line with similar processes across the EU.