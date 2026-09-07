People urged to join national walkout highlighting violence against women

A campaign to raise awareness of violence against women is encouraging people to join a walkout of schools, colleges and homes later this month.

The group behind the move is asking people to leave home, work or wherever they are for 15 minutes at 11am on Wednesday, September 30th.

People are also asked to share photos or videos with the hashtag “#WalkOutForWomen”.

The group is based in Co Waterford, but it hopes the campaign will raise national attention.

With nine women having died violently in Ireland so far this year, the campaign aims to spark conversations about how society can address it.

“It’s about the underlying culture of how acceptable it is becoming in Ireland to be violent against women and girls,” organiser Monica Murphy says.

Murphy was a Fine Gael candidate in the 2024 local elections and, while she was unsuccessful, she had campaigned on domestic violence.

She says the idea for Walkout for Women came after the murder of 81-year-old Noreen Daly in Ardsallagh, Co Waterford – near where Murphy lives.

“I had a lot of texts and emails from people saying we should organise something, and it took off from there. We started talking online and in a WhatsApp group about what we should do,” she says.

The group felt a walkout was an accessible idea, not requiring people to take time off work or travel.

“A lot of people wouldn’t be able to take the day off. Women particularly have caring responsibilities. They’re in work, or they’re at home. So we just felt that a walkout for women and a solidarity event as opposed to a protest would be the best thing,” she says.

A poster for the Walkout for Women campaign

“I have two daughters myself; I would like to think that they will grow up in a safe world for women and girls.”

The group is for men and women and is open to all. Murphy says one concern was that it would be hijacked by far-right, far-left or anti-immigrant elements, but it has the backing of various groups and politicians from different parties.

The Irish Countrywomen’s Association Waterford, the Men’s Development Network, the National Women’s Council and Waterford GAA are among the groups backing Walkout for Women.

Women’s Aid (Oasis House) and the Men’s Development Network in Waterford are designated charities for the group.

Murphy says one political intervention she would like to see is a junior minister appointed directly to the issue.