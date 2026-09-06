Ireland

Man and woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Newry

Police have appealed for information after they responded to a report of an altercation at a property

epa07261133 (FILE) - Northern Ireland's PSNI crest outside Antrim police station in Antrim, Northern Ireland, 02 May 2014 (reissued 04 January 2019). British media reports on 04 January 2019 state Police Service of Northern Ireland, PSNI has asked up to 1,000 officers to be deployed in Northern Ireland as a reinforcement in case of a no-deal Brexit. Authorities fear violence could occur if a hard border will be established between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland. EPA/PAUL MCERLANE
A man was found with stab wounds at a property in the Woodhill area of Newry on Sunday. File photograph: EPA
Sun Sept 06 2026 - 18:271 MIN READ

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found in a property in Newry with stab wounds.

Police have appealed for information after they responded to a report of an altercation at a property in the Woodhill area of the city on Sunday shortly after 6am.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident this morning, and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who has any information which might assist, to get in touch.” – PA

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