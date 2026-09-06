Man and woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Newry

A man was found with stab wounds at a property in the Woodhill area of Newry on Sunday. File photograph: EPA

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found in a property in Newry with stab wounds.

Police have appealed for information after they responded to a report of an altercation at a property in the Woodhill area of the city on Sunday shortly after 6am.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident this morning, and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who has any information which might assist, to get in touch.” – PA