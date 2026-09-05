Child (2) hospitalised after being hit by vehicle in Co Limerick

A two-year-old child has been taken to hospital after being knocked down by a vehicle in Co Limerick.
It happened in the town of Rathkeale shortly after 4pm, Saturday.
The child is understood to be in a serious condition.
The child, believed to be a boy, was removed from the scene by air ambulance and was being treated at University Hospital Limerick.
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Local gardaí are investigating.
A Garda press officer said: “Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Rathkeale, Co Limerick.”
More to follow ...