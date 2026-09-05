Ireland

Child (2) hospitalised after being hit by vehicle in Co Limerick

Incident took place in the town of Rathkeale on Saturday

23/08/'19 Gardai examine the scene tof a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a male pedestrian in his 50s on the Malahide Road this afternoon. The pedestrian was killed in the incident and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries....Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
The child is understood to be in a serious condition. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins
David Raleigh
Sat Sept 05 2026 - 18:111 MIN READ

A two-year-old child has been taken to hospital after being knocked down by a vehicle in Co Limerick.

It happened in the town of Rathkeale shortly after 4pm, Saturday.

The child is understood to be in a serious condition.

The child, believed to be a boy, was removed from the scene by air ambulance and was being treated at University Hospital Limerick.

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Local gardaí are investigating.

A Garda press officer said: “Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Rathkeale, Co Limerick.”

More to follow ...

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