Child (2) hospitalised after being hit by vehicle in Co Limerick

The child is understood to be in a serious condition. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

A two-year-old child has been taken to hospital after being knocked down by a vehicle in Co Limerick.

It happened in the town of Rathkeale shortly after 4pm, Saturday.

The child is understood to be in a serious condition.

The child, believed to be a boy, was removed from the scene by air ambulance and was being treated at University Hospital Limerick.

Local gardaí are investigating.

A Garda press officer said: “Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Rathkeale, Co Limerick.”

More to follow ...