Woman (50s) charged in connection with Corduff shopping centre shooting

The woman is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Friday morning. Photograph: Dave Meehan/The Irish Times

A woman in her 50s has been charged in connection with a shooting near the Corduff shopping centre last year.

A man suffered injuries during the incident, which occurred at 4.40pm near the Corduff shopping centre at Blackcourt Avenue in Dublin 15 on August 26th, 2025.

The man (40s) was taken from the scene for injuries believed to be “non life threatening” and later recovered.

The woman is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Friday morning.

A man, in his early 20s, has also been arrested and is being detained at a west Dublin Garda station under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, which pertains to serious offences.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the incident.

Shortly after the shooting, gardaí arrested a woman in her 50s and two men, one in his late teens and the other in his 20s, during searches in Blanchardstown.