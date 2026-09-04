Stormont review receives no reports of inappropriate behaviour by Jeffrey Donaldson

Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson arriving at Newry courthouse during his sexual offences trial earlier this year. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty

No reports of inappropriate behaviour by former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson were received by a review team investigating his conduct at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The inquiry was commissioned by the Assembly in July, a month after Donaldson was convicted of 18 sex offences, including one count of rape, committed against two women when they were children.

The Assembly on Friday confirmed “no matter has arisen within the scope of the review requiring further investigation, referral to the PSNI, or referral to another statutory agency”.

It cautioned, however, that the conclusion is “necessarily limited”.

An absence of reports or relevant records “does not determine that no incidents occurred”, an Assembly spokesperson said.

“It means that, within the scope and methodology of the review, none were reported to the review and no relevant information was identified.”

Donaldson was an MLA from 2003 to 2010 and also served as a junior minister in the devolved government. He was a frequent visitor at Stormont in his role as an MP and DUP leader.

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Assembly speaker, DUP MLA Edwin Poots, asked its chief executive to conduct the review. Former and current Assembly members, as well as party staff members or those who used the government building, were asked to report any incidents of abuse or inappropriate behaviours they directly experienced.

A dedicated contact route was established and support arrangements were put in place during the process.

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Searches of relevant Assembly Commission records were also carried out.

In a statement, the Assembly spokesperson confirmed the review “has now concluded”.

“No reports were received through the dedicated review contact route and no relevant information was identified through the internal information search,” they said.

“Following publication, the dedicated review contact route will close. Any subsequent approach received by the Assembly will be handled under Assembly Commission policies and procedures, with urgent referral to the PSNI or another statutory agency where appropriate. Anyone wishing to report a criminal matter should contact the PSNI directly.”

Three other inquiries about Donaldson’s actions in the workplace remain ongoing.

Child safeguarding expert Jim Gamble is heading up a report commissioned by the DUP while the Ulster Unionist Party, of which Donaldson was previously a member, also said it would appoint an external organisation to allow people to confidentially disclose information.

The Northern Ireland Civil Service is asking staff to report any inappropriate behaviour during Donaldson’s time as a junior minister.

Donaldson is currently in custody at Maghaberry prison outside Lisburn. His sentencing hearing is due to take place at Newry Crown Court later this month. The former Lagan Valley MP is appealing his conviction.