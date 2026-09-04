Boy (12) dies and man injured after train hits car at crossing in Co Mayo

The incident occurred at a user-operated crossing about 1km outside Ballyhaunis. Photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times

A 12-year-old boy has died following a collision involving a train and a car at a level crossing in Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, on Thursday night.

The 6.15pm service from Dublin’s Heuston station to Westport hit a car at a crossing at Kiltybo just before 9pm.

Gardaí and emergency services went to the scene.

“A passenger in the car, a 12-year-old boy, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” gardaí said in a statement on Friday.

The driver of the car, a man in his late 40s, was taken from the scene by ambulance for hospital treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.

“All passengers on the train safely disembarked and onward transport was arranged,” the Garda statement added.

A technical examination of the scene will be carried out by specialists while the road remains closed.

The coroner has been notified and the boy has been removed to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital, where a postmortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward. Road users and pedestrians with camera footage, including dashcam, who were in the area of Kiltybo between 8.15pm and 9.15pm on Thursday are asked to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina Garda station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Train services in Co Mayo remain disrupted on Friday following the incident.

In a post on X on Friday morning, Irish Rail said replacement bus transfers would operate from Westport to Athlone.

Ballina to Manulla services will operate to Claremorris with onward bus transfer to Athlone.

Knock-on delays are expected on Galway route services, the rail operator said.

The line between Westport and Athlone remains closed until further notice.

It was the second incident involving a vehicle being struck by a train at a crossing on the Westport line on Thursday.

Earlier, a train collided with a tractor when it was attempting to cross the rail line at another user-operated crossing near Tullamore, Co Offaly at about 4pm. The train that struck the tractor was the 1.10pm Westport to Heuston station service.

Emergency services attended and one person was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Train services in both directions were suspended and passengers were bussed to Athlone to pick up other trains.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by today’s incidents,” Irish Rail said in a post on X on Thursday evening.

“We’ll continue to do our best to provide clear and timely updates as information becomes available. A sincere thank you to all passengers/staff for your patience, understanding and co-operation during this challenging day.”