Elderly patient in alleged abuse video is not who was originally identified, says HSE

The HSE has met a second family following inquiries into a disturbing video of a healthcare worker and a female patient.

It also confirmed that a “preliminary screening” process has been completed, as part of its efforts to investigate if abuse, including psychological abuse, had occurred.

The HSE said that further “appropriate processes” were under way in respect of its investigations into the matter.

The video footage in question appeared to show an elderly female patient being called “crazy” by a healthcare worker in a hospital setting.

The patient was also told she could not have a cup of tea as she already had one, the footage showed.

The HSE has declined to identify the hospital location. However, after the video went viral and was reported in various media outlets, the HSE Mid West said it conducted an investigation into the video and said the footage had not been filmed in University Hospital Limerick (UHL) or any of HSE Mid West’s hospital sites.

HSE Mid West added: “We are particularly concerned about the impact on staff across the Mid West, many of whom were subjected to criticism, abuse and threats in relation to an incident for which they had no involvement or responsibility.

“Scrutiny of healthcare services is legitimate and necessary; abuse and threats are not.”

Aisling Hogan, from Caherdavin, Limerick, had identified her late mother Ita Tobin, (83), as the woman in the video who was previously an inpatient at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) and was diagnosed with dementia before her death in a nursing home in August 2025.

A senior manger at UHL met Hogan and her son and daughter regarding the issue last Friday.

She described the meeting as “positive” and she said she felt the hospital took her concerns seriously.

Later on that evening, the HSE Mid West, which governs UHL, informed Hogan the video was not filmed at UHL and her late mother was not the patient concerned.

Hogan said that she was “wholeheartedly” sorry that she was mistaken.

She said she was shocked by the outcome of the HSE Mid West’s inquiries, and she had no further comment to make at this point.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said on Monday: “Sometimes we are too quick, whether it’s in politics or on social media, to jump to a particular conclusion instead of establishing the facts.

“I am very sorry that staff in UHL experienced that. They are extremely hard working, they are dedicated to patient safety ... [There is] huge pressure with the presentations during August so I don’t want them to experience that additionally.”

In a fresh statement on Monday evening, in response to further queries from this reporter, a HSE spokeswoman said that “direct contact” had been made with the family of the patient in the video “and a meeting has taken place with them”.

“The family have requested that their privacy and the confidentiality of this matter be respected,” added the HSE spokeswoman.

“The interaction shown in the footage is deeply upsetting and falls below the standard of compassionate, respectful and patient-centred care that every patient is entitled to expect,” she said.

The HSE did not clearly state that it had identified the healthcare worker at the centre of the video footage. However, the spokeswoman confirmed: “The matter is being managed under the HSE’s Trust in Care policy. A preliminary screening has been completed and the appropriate processes are under way.”

According to the HSE’s Trust in Care procedures, regarding allegations of abuse, the “purpose” of the preliminary screening is to “ascertain if it is possible that an abusive interaction could have occurred”; that the screening of the complaint “should be carried out by the immediate line manager of the person against whom the allegation is made”; and the line manager “must immediately notify the staff member against whom the complaint is made of the details of the allegation and advise him/her that a preliminary screening process is being undertaken”, and that “the details of the alleged or suspected abuse are documented”.

On Monday, the HSE spokeswoman said: “The hospital remains in direct contact with the family and is respecting their clear request for full confidentiality.

“For these reasons and while the process is ongoing, it would not be appropriate to comment on the patient, family, staff member, hospital, service or any other individual circumstances.”