Limerick hospital management to meet family of dementia patient following social media video

The late Ita Tobin (centre) with members of her family.

Management at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) is to meet the family of an 83-year-old dementia patient who video footage appeared to show being called “crazy” by a healthcare worker at the hospital.

Ian Carter, chief executive of acute and older persons services, HSE Mid West, is to engage with the family of Ita Tobin.

Tobin was also told she could not have a cup of tea as she already had one, the footage showed.

The interaction between the healthcare worker and patient was recorded on a mobile phone by another patient, and occurred before Tobin’s unrelated death in August 2025.

However, her family only became aware of the exchange after video footage of the interaction was shared by a third party on social media last Monday.

The HSE said it was appalled at the video footage and has begun an investigation.

Tobin, from Ballynanty, Limerick, had been living with dementia at the time.

Her daughter, Aisling Hogan, said on Thursday that she would be seeking answers from Carter.

“I have been crying a lot today; the last few days have been very upsetting. I will be asking Mr Carter to give us answers to our questions, we as a family want to know what is being done about this,” she said.

The footage showed the healthcare worker abruptly telling Tobin, “no”, after she politely asked if she could have a cup of tea.

The health worker is also heard telling Tobin: “You are crazy.”

The family has also sought answers from Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and the Health Information and Quality Authority.

HSE Mid West said it was “aware of a video circulating on social media which shows an interaction between a healthcare worker and a patient”.

“The footage is deeply concerning, and the behaviour depicted is wholly unacceptable.

“It falls far short of the standards of dignity, respect, and compassionate care that all patients are entitled to expect.”

It said work was under way to verify the specific location, date and full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Once the relevant service has been identified the matter will be reviewed in accordance with the HSE’s patient safety and incident management framework.”

MacNeill said in the email received by the family on Wednesday: “I can appreciate how upsetting it must have been to become aware of this material, particularly as it emerged around the anniversary of [her] passing.”

The Minister said the “responsibility” for delivering care and management of the health service rests with the HSE and “I understand that HSE Mid West is examining this matter and seeking to establish all of the relevant facts.”