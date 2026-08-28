Daniel Aruebose murder: Gardaí liaise with authorities in seven jurisdictions outside Ireland

Daniel Aruebose, who would now be eight years old, had lived at The Gallery Apartments in Donabate and died at some point in 2021.

Gardaí investigating the murder of toddler Daniel Aruebose have liaised with law enforcement authorities in seven jurisdictions outside Ireland, it has emerged.

The boy’s skeletal remains were found in September 2025 following an extensive search by Garda specialists on open ground near Donabate, north Co Dublin.

It is believed he had been buried there for four years.

The child, who would now be eight years old, had lived at The Gallery Apartments in Donabate and died at some point in 2021.

“Daniel was a happy, vibrant young boy and An Garda Síochána is determined to vindicate Daniel’s human rights and remember him and his short life,” gardaí said in a detailed update on the case on Friday.

This weekend marks the one-year anniversary of Tusla raising concerns about Daniel with An Garda Síochána on Friday, August 29th, 2025.

“At that time, it had been a number of years since there had been any confirmed sighting of Daniel,” the force said.

During the past year, more than 800 jobs have been conducted by Garda personnel, the investigation team has taken in excess of 400 statements, and retained more than 100 physical exhibits and nearly 300 documentary exhibits.

There has been “ongoing collaboration” across multiple domestic and international jurisdictions, the update said.

The Irish Times understands gardaí contacted authorities in the United States to obtain information from technology companies about social media posts of interest to the investigation.

Daniel Aruebose had been in foster care for a time as a baby but was subsequently reunited with his birth parents, under Tusla’s supervision.

Police in other countries were contacted about the movements of a person of interest in the case and at least one request was made to an overseas police force in an effort to obtain financial records as part of the investigation.

In its update, the force said: “The investigation team has actively engaged with international partners including law enforcement authorities in the United States, Brazil, France and the United Kingdom, alongside the Australian Federal Police, the Portuguese Judicial Police, Interpol and the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates.

“Co-ordination has also been maintained with the PSNI, the Director of Public Prosecutions and the central channels for mutual legal assistance to gather critical evidence and facilitate international legal requests.”

Concerns were first flagged about the boy’s welfare following a spot-check on a child benefit claim for him.

Enquiries by the Department of Social Protection last year established he had not been enrolled in school.

Daniel had been in foster care for a time as a baby but was subsequently reunited with his birth parents, under Tusla’s supervision.

It is believed the agency discharged him from their case files around the time of Covid.

Tributes left in the area where Daniel 's body was discovered in Donabate in September 2025. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

An Garda Síochána said its officers continued “to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding Daniel’s death”.

A paediatric postmortem examination on his skeletal remains was completed at Dublin city mortuary, the results of which have not been released for operational reasons, it said.

“Following enquiries conducted at that time and based on information available to investigating Gardaí, An Garda Síochána commenced a homicide investigation into Daniel’s death.

“The Garda investigation is being led by a senior investigating officer based out of an incident room established at Swords Garda station.”

Gardaí there were supported by Crime East DMR north Garda division, divisional search team, divisional scenes of crime team, uniformed and community policing resources.

“The investigation is fully resourced and has been supported by national units including the Garda national technical bureau, Garda air support unit, Garda dog unit and the An Garda Síochána analysis service.

“External expertise including a forensic anthropologist, forensic archaeologist and specialist Police Service of Northern Ireland cadaver dogs have been utilised.”

To date, two people have been arrested and detained in connection with the murder, including one man who was extradited to Ireland from Brazil.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who has any information in relation to the disappearance and homicide of Daniel to contact the investigation team at Swords Garda station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any member of An Garda Síochána.

Any person who was resident in The Gallery Apartments complex in Donabate between July 2019 to the present date, is urged to speak with the investigation team, if they have not already done so.

The public is urged not to assume the investigation team knows information that “you may have or that any information you may have is insignificant”.

The appeal said: “If you had any interaction with Daniel Aruebose or if you have any information in relation to Daniel Aruebose please contact An Garda Síochána and let the investigation team determine the significance of any information.

“Any contact will be welcomed by the investigation team and treated in the strictest confidence,” said a spokesman.

“An Garda Síochána is aware of the extensive public commentary that has circulated in relation to this investigation [and] are appealing to all members of the public to verify any information they encounter – particularly speculation, rumours, or theories which are not helpful to the investigation and do not assist An Garda Síochána in determining the facts of what happened to Daniel.

“Please independently verify any content you read on social media or messaging apps before sharing it.”

The investigation continues.